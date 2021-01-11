There’s no question that Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin is darn good at his job. His win percentage, longevity and postseason success all point to that fact. That said, even the best coaches have flaws that can show show up at the worst times.

Tomlin’s anti-analytical approach led to two horrendous and cowardly decisions that cost the Steelers valuable opportunities to claw there way back into their Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns. Of course I’m talking about the decision to punt from inside the Browns 40-yard line down 28-0 and Tomlin’s refusal to go for it on 4th & 1 in the fourth quarter down two scores.

We discuss how those two key decisions crippled the Steelers chance at a comeback on The SB Nation NFL Show with me, RJ Ochoa, and Pete Sweeney breaking it down in our Super Wild Card recap!

Other topics on the show include:

Lamar Jackson shook his playoff narrative in the Baltimore Ravens win over the Tennessee Titans. Jake Louque of Baltimore Beatdown dropped by to analyze how it went down.

The Buffalo Bills snuck by the Indianapolis Colts... was this a game the Colts should of won if not for some odd decisions from head coach Frank Reich?

Recaps of every game from the Super Wild Card weekend!

