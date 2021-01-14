Let’s say you run an NFL team... Your general manager has one winning season over six years, no playoff wins, and can’t get the quarterback position right. Your head coach has overseen two straight 8-8 seasons and likely deserves just as much blame as the quarterback he’s been tasked with fixing. What do you do in that scenario?

According to Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey, you run it back. Not only do you choose to run it back, but you’re also “impressed” by the job both of them have done.

That’s probably not the response Bears fans would’ve wished for after suffering through the Bears catastrophic collapse. Yes, the Bears found a way to back into the playoffs by beating three non-playoff teams, but it was obvious they didn’t belong there after the New Orleans Saints handled them with ease.

We react to this baffling news on The SB Nation NFL Show, with me and Kyle Posey breaking it down.

Other topics include:

The top three quarterback and defensive performances of the Super Wild Card week with a look forward to their next challenge.

Thoughts on the Seattle Seahawks parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

A breakdown of the top pending free agent from each of the remaining playoff teams.

