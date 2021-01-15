Careers are built during the regular season, but legacies are defined in the playoffs. With each passing weekend the games take on greater and greater significance to the players left standing after the dust settles. While there’s a lot on the line for every quarterback that remains in the playoffs, who has the most to lose by not getting it done this weekend? RJ Ochoa and I answered that very question (and more) in today’s SB Nation NFL Show.

For my money, the clear answer was Aaron Rodgers. The only thing left for #12 to prove is that he belongs in the conversation with the greatest quarterbacks that have ever played the game. Unfortunately for him, with only one ring and one Super Bowl appearance, there is no way Rodgers can credibly make that argument. If he’s able to secure another Super Bowl, however, he begins to be able to knock on the door of that hallowed QB room.

