The Packers tricked Jalen Ramsey on this brilliant touchdown pass

Davante Adams vs. Jalen Ramsey was the matchup everyone wanted to see as the Green Bay Packers faced the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs. Adams posted more than 1,300 yards receiving this season and led the NFL with 18 touchdown receptions for Green Bay. Ramsey has earned a reputation as the league’s top cover cornerback in Jacksonville and now LA.

Give round one of this heavyweight bout to Adams. The Packers’ wide out scored the first touchdown of the game early in the second quarter when he shook Ramsey to get into the end zone on a short throw from Aaron Rodgers. Here’s what the play looked like from scrimmage:

It’s a nice play on first glance, but upon replay it’s actually brilliant. Adams didn’t exactly burn Ramsey as much as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur schemed up a way to get his star receiver loose.

Watch the replay shown in this video. The Packers put Adams in motion from right to left, then back right. As Ramsey shadowed him across the field, he accidentally clipped his own teammate on the way back. Rodgers timed it perfectly and pitched the ball to Adams for an easy touchdown.

Ramsey was clearly flustered after the play. Here’s his reaction on the field and then on the sideline after Green Bay went up seven:

Trying to cover Davante Adams will do that to you pic.twitter.com/Tzk3sbAtkQ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 16, 2021

Shutting down the Rodgers-to-Adams connection is hard enough even before you factor in some tricky play design from the Packers’ coaching staff. On this play, it was good enough to beat the league’s best cornerback.