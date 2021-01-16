Justin Tucker’s back-to-back playoff doinks were even worse than you thought

Justin Tucker was doing just fine before James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. This is a fact.

In their divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens were forced to call on the most accurate kicker in NFL history early on (shout out Bills defense). Tucker walked up, squared up... and doinked. Seriously.

Justin Tucker DOINKED A FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT?



that doesn't sound right pic.twitter.com/Bbp5VNuhJQ — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 17, 2021

It’s pretty rare for Tucker to miss in general, but that was before 2021. You will recall that he also missed last week against the Tennessee Titans which means after this bad boy kicked the upright he had two misses in the postseason.

Here’s why this is crazy. Prior to the playoffs this season, Tucker was an insane 11-of-12 on field goals in the playoffs. In just four kicks this playoff period he doubled that number. Doubled!

Things like this happen though, right? Nothing is meant to last forever. Kickers - even Justin Tucker - all have rough spells and will eventually rebound. WRONG. DOINK AGAIN ON HIS SECOND ATTEMPT.

Tucker did make a 34-yarder just before halftime.

The weather in Buffalo is a bit chilly to be fair, maybe Tucker should warm himself up near the oven that baked this Bills-shaped pizza, but this is incredibly unlike Tucker to say the least. To the point mentioned already he literally doubled his career playoff misses in his first two attempts in the game!

If you’re wondering, yes, Justin Tucker has missed two kicks in a game before. The last instance of this was Week 16 of the 2018 season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Ravens went on to win that game 22-10 and Tucker made his other three attempts making him 3-of-5 on the day.

We have seen a lot of things this NFL season. But we have now seen it break even the mighty Justin Tucker.