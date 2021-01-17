The Saints stole the trick play the Bears used against them and did it better

The New Orleans Saints advanced to the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs by defeating the Chicago Bears in the Super Wild Card round a week ago. The Saints dominated that game from start to finish, but they got some help from the Chicago when Bears receiver Javon Wims dropped a wide open touchdown pass off a brilliant trick play during the first quarter.

Sean Payton must have liked what he saw, because he used the exact same play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the next week. Only this time, the Saints caught the pass and it resulted in a touchdown.

New Orleans lined up quarterback Jameis Winston out wide, put a receiver in motion, pitched him the ball, and then had him pitch it back to Winston. The QB then threw a pass deep down the field to Tre’Quan Smith who hauled it in for a 56-yard score.

Jameis tossed a DIME on the trick play for a TD @Jaboowins @Saints



#TBvsNO on FOX pic.twitter.com/xg84GmC0Xp — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 18, 2021

That was New Orleans’ longest pass play of the season. It’s also seemingly the exact same play the Bears botched against New Orleans last week.

Here’s the play the Bears used against the Saints a week earlier. Mitch Trubisky put the ball right on the money. Wims wishes he could have this one back.

Wims with the drop pic.twitter.com/vJsrx3dwUK — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 10, 2021

Cordarrelle Patterson of the Bears pointed out that it was the same play his team used last week as soon as the Saints scored.

I saw that play before — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) January 18, 2021

The NFL has long been noted as a copycat league. Sean Payton proved it with this play call.