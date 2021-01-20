Two weeks ago, the SB Nation NFL Show ranked the available head coaching openings for the 2021 season. Now that all but two of those hires have been made, we decided to rank the teams that did the best job hiring their new head coach. In order to do that, however, we first had to decide how to evaluate the decision each team made.

As I laid out in today’s episode with Brandon Lee Gowton, there are three basic ways to make a good head coaching hire.

Fix your biggest problem Lean into your greatest strength Compliment your greatest strength

Each one comes with its own set of challenges, but basically if you can do one of those things, you’ve made a good head coaching hire. If you can do more than one of those things, you may have just hit a home run. If you don’t do any of them, you’re probably going to be making another head coaching hire rather quickly.

