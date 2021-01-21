If you were expecting the Los Angeles Chargers to hire an offensive-minded head coach to help Justin Herbert, you weren’t alone. Many saw it as a shock when the Chargers instead poached the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Will the bold play for the young upstart pay off for the Chargers? Only time will tell. What we do know about Staley is that the former Dayton quarterback isn’t entirely clueless about the offensive side of the ball and that the Chargers defense should thrive under his direction.

While doubters will point to Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald as huge factors behind his success, the Chargers boast their own elite and versatile talent. Whether it’s Joey Bosa lining up all over the defensive line or Derwin James being used as an eraser where needed, there’s plenty of room for creativity in Staley’s defense.

On the latest edition of The SB Nation NFL Show, I spoke with Seth Galina of Pro Football Focus to break down what made Staley so special with the Rams and how that will translate to the Chargers.

Other topics include:

