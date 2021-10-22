3 must watch games in Week 7 of the NFL

I’m not going to try and sugar coat this week: There’s a whole lot of ass. The majority of Week 7 is full of bad football, or very clear winners. That said, it’s not all bad.

There are some really, really good games this week that have some fascinating storylines attached to them. So let’s check out the games you should try to watch this week, avoiding the rest of the muck the schedule has to offer.

Chiefs vs. Titans, Sunday 1 p.m. ET — CBS

This is one of the big games to watch this week, and the one I think I’m most excited for. Here you have a struggling Titans secondary being asked to stop Patrick Mahomes, and a Chiefs defense best described as “hot trash” trying to stop Derrick Henry.

Sorry, that’s just a recipe for fun. Then you sprinkle on the drama of this needing to be a statement game for both teams. The Chiefs have to win to keep up in the AFC West, and while a win is less necessary for the Titans because the AFC South is the worst division in football, there’s still a need to build confidence for a playoff push.

Bengals vs. Ravens, Sunday 1 p.m. ET — CBS

I honestly didn’t expect to be so fascinated by this game at the start of the season, The AFC North has been such an interesting division this year and we still aren’t seeing full separation of the teams. A large part of this is because of the Bengals, who have been a delightful surprise this season.

Cincinnati’s rebuild has moved faster that most expected, and Joe Burrow is showing no sign of being held back by his season-ending injury a year ago. Meanwhile the Ravens are looking like one of the elite teams in the AFC, and seem poised to try and once again test themselves in the playoffs, and hopefully have more luck that past years.

I’m looking forward to this.

Lions vs. Rams, Sunday 4:05 p.m. — Fox

I’m a sucker for drama, and while I definitely don’t think this will be a a great game (mostly because I think the Rams will kill them), I do really want to see how Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford interact.

Why? Because this whole thing reeks of seeing your ex happy with a new man. Goff got shipped to Detroit where he’s charged with turning around a rebuilding franchise — and the Rams are joyously yachting around the French riviera with Matthew Stafford leading them.

It’s not like there’s actual beef here, just a lot of hurt feelings — and that could lead to a Jared Goff revenge game. I mean, no it probably won’t ... but I still want to see it.