Dalvin Cook’s domestic violence allegations, explained

Warning: The following contains details of domestic violence, as well as graphic photos.

Little is known at this time about the allegations of domestic violence filed against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. However, in the hours since the last 24 hours there has been a coordinated effort on the part of Cook’s lawyers to present his narrative of events before the plaintiff. This side of the story posits that Cook was the victim. Cook’s side was prematurely, and irresponsibly boosted on social media without vetting, and accepted as fact.

Today we will look at the allegations of both sides ahead of the ensuing court case, and discuss everything we know so far.

The allegations against Dalvin Cook

Sgt. 1st Class Gracelyn Trimble, a U.S. Army officer currently stationed in Italy, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Minnesota accusing Cook of assault, battery, and false imprisonment. In addition Trimble alleges that Cook gave her a concussion, and left her with a facial scar after he hit her.

The suit alleges that on the night of November 19th, 2020 Trimble went to Cook’s home to retrieve some belongings from his garage after the couple had broken up. After asking Cook for help moving her things he allegedly became enraged and “grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open.”

The suit then alleges Trimble attempted to us a can of mace on Cook, but was overpowered. After being assaulted again in the bathroom she grabbed Cook’s gun and called her friend.

As part of the suit, photos of Trimble’s injuries were submitted, as well as a copy of a message exchange between Trimble and Cook in which Cook appears to admit to hitting her, adding that he would “accept what he did” if she went to the police.

Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. pic.twitter.com/wwjUDoPYRi — Rochelle Olson (@rochelleolson) November 10, 2021

First reported by Rochelle Olson and Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, the pair learned that lawyers representing Trimble contacted Cook’s lawyers to seek a settlement prior to the suit being filed, but the sides could not reach an agreement.

Dalvin Cook’s version of events

Cook’s representation released their version of events from November 19, which is starkly different than that of the suit.

In the statement it alleges that Trimble unlawfully entered Cook’s home using a garage door opener she stole. At this point she held Cook and two guests hostage with a gun and can of mace.

The response asserts that Trimble was knocked to the ground during the altercation while Cook was trying to protect one of his guests. It adds that in the defense’s belief they have two independent witnesses confirming Cook’s account.

“We are confident a full disclosure of the facts will show Mr. Cook did nothing wrong and any injury Sgt. Trimble may have sustained that evening was the result of Sgt. Trimble’s own unlawful conduct,” Valentini wrote in a statement.

What happens now?

The NFL are aware of the allegations against Cook, but neither the league, nor the Vikings have made a statement on the lawsuit at this time.