Cam Newton, Panthers agree to free agent contract, per report

The Carolina Panthers are doing something in short supply in the NFL: Admitting they messed up. Free agent quarterback Cam Newton has agreed to terms on a new contract with the Panthers, the team has announced.

Newton has been without a team since being cut by the New England Patriots to hand the reins to Mac Jones during preseason. The 32-year-old Newton may be a far cry from his former MVP glory, but he’s still infinitely better than anything the Panthers have on offer, especially after it was revealed Sam Darnold suffered a fracture in his shoulder blade during the Panthers loss to the Patriots in Week 9.

The Panthers have struggled to fill Newton’s void at quarterback since the team released him in 2020 to coincide with Matt Rhule becoming the team’s new head coach. Since that point Carolina signed Teddy Bridgewater, traded for Sam Darnold, and now are shuffling deckchairs during their sinking season. The Panthers are currently staring down the possibility of starting P.J. Walker, who arrived from the XFL last season, or Matt Barkley, who the team signed this week.

Speculation of Newton’s return to Carolina has been suggested by fans during the team’s desperate attempts to find a quarterback. However, few believed it was a real possibility — especially considering the unceremonious end the quarterback had to his tenure with the Panthers. However, now it makes too much sense for both sides, with the Panthers obviously trying to find a back-door into an NFC playoff picture that remains wide open, and Newton desperate to show he still has what it takes to play in the NFL.

It’s unlikely Newton would be seen as a long-term option under center again. Clearly his recent injury history is cause for concern to stake the farm on, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Believe it or not, we are actually seeing a return of No. 1 to the Panthers.