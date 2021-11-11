The Rams’ signing of Odell Beckham Jr. means it is Super Bowl-or-bust in LA

The Los Angeles Rams swung the boldest trade of the offseason when they sent longtime quarterback Jared Goff and two first round draft picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles has looked like a juggernaut since the very first game of the season, but they haven’t been satisfied with their roster.

After acquiring veteran linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos at the trade deadline, LA picked up another former star in free agency on Thursday: Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham had forced his way out from the Cleveland Browns last week by reportedly beefing with quarterback Baker Mayfield and showing a disengaged attitude. Beckham cleared waivers, and was ultimately choosing between the Rams and Green Bay Packers. Sean McVay’s team won out.

Beckham is now 29 years old, and several years removed from his days as one of the league’s top wide receivers during his years with the New York Giants. He finished with only 319 yards receiving last year and suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. His return to injury was slow this year in Cleveland: he was only averaging 38 yards per game receiving before being released.

Beckham won’t have to be the savior in LA. Instead, he’s joining what is already one of the league’s most potent passing attacks. There’s reason to believe Beckham can productive with a fresh start in a new offense. If it happens, the Rams’ Super Bowl case looks even stronger.

The Rams are basically a Super Team

There’s a first look at OBJ in a Rams’ uniform. You’re only getting that type of coverage at SB Nation.

The Rams are sitting at 7-2 as they sign Beckham. Only the Arizona Cardinals have a better record around the league. It’s safe to say no one has more starpower.

LA currently leads the league in multiple passing categories with Stafford enjoying one of the better seasons of his career. Cooper Kupp is on-pace for a historic year that could see him break the record for receiving yards in a season (granted, he gets an extra game). Robert Woods, Tyler Higbee, and Daryl Henderson have all added offensive firepower to the Rams, and now Beckham is coming aboard to give them one more weapon.

The Rams’ defense is pretty good, too. Aaron Donald has a case as the best player in the NFL regardless of position. His teammate in the defensive backfield, Jalen Ramsey, might be able to say that, too. Miller should give LA another pass rusher.

The Rams’ defense ranks around the middle of the year in most metrics this year. The offense will carry them, and the addition of Beckham gives them another big play receiver if he can recapture the magic he showed earlier in his career.

Who’s stopping the Rams from winning the Super Bowl?

The Rams were in Super Bowl LIII but came up just short against the New England Patriots. This team feels even better thanks largely to the upgrade at QB and the addition of Ramsey.

The Arizona Cardinals have the best record (8-1) and best point differential (+122) in football at the moment. The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6-2 and look like a contender once again. The Packers and Cowboys could be feisty in the playoffs, too. The road in the NFC isn’t easy, but it does feel like the Rams and Bucs have the most raw talent.

The AFC has the Ravens, Titans, and defensive dominance of the Buffalo Bills. Whoever makes it through the NFC gauntlet should be feeling good about their chances in the Super Bowl.

It will be fascinating to see what Beckham has left in the tank. This move is only providing more evidence that the Rams are all-in on trying to win a championship this season.