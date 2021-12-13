 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Broncos honored Demaryius Thomas on their first play vs. Lions

The Broncos left a spot open for Demaryius Thomas on their first play against the Lions.

By Ricky O'Donnell
The NFL is mourning the loss for Demaryius Thomas, the former Denver Broncos wide receiver who passed away suddenly last week at 33 years old. The Broncos played their first game since Thomas’ death on Sunday, and they began the game by honoring their former star.

On their first play against the Detroit Lions, Denver lined up only 10 men on the field, leaving a wide receiver spot open to honor Thomas. The Broncos were hit with a delay of game penalty, but the Lions declined it.

The Broncos would go on to win, 38-10.

There were tributes to Thomas all over the stadium. Fans gathered to a memorial outside to pay their respects, including Peyton Manning and his family. Thomas’ No. 88 plastered on the field and video boards.

With the Broncos in control in the fourth quarter, linebacker Justin Simmons made a diving interception on an errant throw from Jared Goff. Simmons ran to the sidelines and placed the ball on a No. 88 tribute for Thomas.

After the game, Simmons said he could feel Thomas’ presence in the stadium.

The Broncos also released this tribute video for Thomas.

Here’s what the memorial looked like outside the stadium.

Rest in peace, DT.

