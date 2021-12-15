Casting an Adam Sandler movie for every NFL coach

I’ve had roughly 24 hours to ruminate on Home Team, the movie that has Kevin James playing Sean Payton in the most ridiculous example of sports movie casting in recent history.

So many people are wondering “How did this even happen?” and the answer is simple: Adam Sandler. Sandler’s “Happy Madison” is producing the movie, and if there’s one thing we know about Sandler, it’s that he will do always put his friends in movies. Sandler is basically the greatest buddy anyone could ever have if you’re an actor, because he’s going to keep you working forever — even if it makes no sense. Like, I dunno, Kevin James playing Sean Payton.

This got me thinking. What if Sandler was commissioned to make movies about EVERY NFL team’s coach. What the heck would that look like? Now, keep in mind we’re not trying to cast actually good people for the role. We’re trying to replicate James as Payton here, so it has to be people Sandler uses in his movies time, and time again — regardless of whether they fit or not.

Arizona Cardinals: Kliff Kingsbury played by ... Nick Swardson

Atlanta Falcons: Arthur Smith played by ... Kevin James

Baltimore Ravens: John Harbaugh played by ... Christopher McDonald

Buffalo Bills: Sean McDermott played by ... Michael Chiklis

Carolina Panthers: Matt Rhule played by ... Dan Patrick

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy played by ... Kevin James

Cincinnati Bengals: Zac Taylor played by ... David Spade

Cleveland Browns: Kevin Stefanski played by ... Dave Matthews

Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy played by ... Kevin James

Denver Broncos: Vic Fangio played by ... John Turturro

Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell played by ... Jon Lovitz

Green Bay Packers: Matt LeFleur played by ... Andy Samberg

Houston Texans: David Culley played by ... Kevin James

Indianapolis Colts: Frank Reich played by ... Dustin Hoffman

Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer played by ... Steve Buschemi

Kansas City Chiefs: Andy Reid played by ... Kevin James

Las Vegas Raiders: Rich Bisaccia played by ... Peter Dante

Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Staley played by ... Chris Kattan

Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay played by ... Dana Carvey

Miami Dolphins: Brian Flores played by ... Kevin Hart

Minnesota Vikings: Mike Zimmer played by ... Kevin James

New England Patriots: Bill Belichick played by ... Christopher Walken