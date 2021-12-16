Patrick Mahomes’ brother got brutally roasted by a local Kansas City bar

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is in hot water in Kansas City this week after an incident at a local bar. SoT in Kansas City posted a scathing response to Mahomes, who slammed the bar on Instagram after it was unable to seat his party earlier this week.

SoT wasn’t going to handle this laying down, and came out with all guns blazing, claiming he was trying to damage their business by calling them out in public. In a now-deleted post the restaurant said the following:

It’s time to have a talk. Today we are experiencing a lot of activity over social media regarding a recent visit paid to us by an unhappy guest. This person happens to have a lot of followers on social media and therefor it is something that we cannot ignore. Voice, reach and influence are power. In our case, and with many businesses that are locally owned, the power of a few social media personalities can make or break that business. This grants these people this certain power to effect our livelihoods. There are those who have built their influence by being responsible, informed, positive and sincere. There are also those that have built their followings by being the opposite. That being said, we have some apologies to make. Dear @jacksonmahomes We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them. We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small. We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego. We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout. We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways. We hope our apology finds you well

Since this “apology” picked up steam there has been no response from Mahomes, but the bar posted again Thursday morning apologizing more sincerely for not handling the incident well.

It’s time to talk…again. Yesterday, we released an “apology” that was anything but authentic. The team at SoT is committed to providing every guest that walks through our doors with the best experience possible, while treating them with respect and humility. Yesterday, we failed to meet those expectations. Social media can be used in so many different ways, & yesterday our team used it to personally attack and question the character of someone we do not know personally. Out of all the ways this situation could have been handled, we did it the wrong way. We want everyone to know that we acknowledge our shortcomings in this situation, and even though we failed to meet our own–and we’re sure many of our follower’s–expectations with our social media presence yesterday, we promise to do better. To be better. To think before reacting. And most importantly, to use our following to bring the community we love so much together instead of being combative and dividing it. All each of us can do is try to be better than we were the day before. We appreciate & love you KC.

It’s unclear if Mahomes and SoT have made amends, but it’s not the first time Pat’s brother has done something to land him in the public eye for the wrong reasons. Earlier this year he poured water on Ravens fans taunting him at a Chiefs game, and filmed himself in a TikTok video, dancing on Sean Taylor’s number during memorial of the Washington safety’s life. Mahomes would later apologize for both incidents.

Either way, it seems things are not rosy for Jackson Mahomes in Kansas City, with fans firmly behind the bar. It’s a shame this couldn’t have all been sorted before both sides aired their dirty laundry in public.