The New York Giants are offering the worst ‘fan appreciation’ deal ever

Fans of the New York football Giants have been through a lot. The team has had exactly one winning season in the last nine years. Saquan Barkley has been dragged down by injuries the last two seasons. Former No. 6 overall draft pick Daniel Jones doesn’t look like the long-term answer at quarterback. The offense stinks and the defense isn’t much better. Apparently head coach Joe Judge isn’t going anywhere.

The Giants are 4-9 entering Week 15 and the only intrigue left in their season is where they will finish in the draft order. As the Giants welcome their forever rival the Dallas Cowboys this week, the team is extending an olive brach to fans after another trying season.

It’s Fan Appreciation Day at the Giants game. That’s going to get you ... a free medium soda.

The Giants just announced fan appreciation day for Sunday. Season ticket holders get a free medium soda. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) December 17, 2021

This is not a joke.

Enjoy your medium Pepsi! lol pic.twitter.com/Oebzve2pAZ — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) December 17, 2021

Can that at least be subbed out for a water? No? The Giants are trying to make their fans unhealthy while also insulting their dignity.

Somehow giving away a free soda — only to season ticket holders, by the way — feels almost as offensive as watching Danny Dimes throw for six yards per attempt. At least they could throw in some free Advil to help ease the pain of watching the Giants this season.

We’ll end this on a positive note. If the season ended today, the Giants would pick No. 5 and No. 6 because of their trade down in the last draft with the Chicago Bears so they could move up to select Justin Fields. Two top-six picks? Pretty good! Much better than a medium soda.