11 things that show Tom Brady had the worst day ever vs. the Saints

Hopefully you had a better Sunday than Tom Brady.

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered their Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints looking to accomplish a few different things. A win would lock in a division championship for the Bucs — their first since 2007. Tampa Bay also needed a win to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers for the top seed in the NFC playoff picture and the conference’s only bye. Brady was trying to remain a front-runner for the MVP award, while the Bucs looked to maintain the league’s No. 1 offense.

Instead, the Saints shut down and shutout the Bucs, 9-0. It’s the first time Brady has been held scoreless since 2006 when Nick Saban’s Miami Dolphins did it to him. Tampa Bay is still likely to win the NFC South with a three-game lead with three games to play, but any celebration will have to wait at least another week.

Brady ended the game 26-of-48 for 214 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. The Bucs punted eight times. Brady threw an interception and also lost a fumble. If this wasn’t the worst game of the legendary QB’s career on an individual level, it certainly had to be one of the most frustrating.

Here’s how bad Brady’s evening got vs. the Saints.

1. Tom Brady was shutout for only the third time in his career

2. It was the fourth straight time Brady has lost against the Saints in the regular season.

3. Brady slammed a tablet in the middle of the game

4. Brady appeared to matter an expletive to the Saints’ bench

5. The Saints have intercepted Brady 8 times in the last 4 regular season games

6. The Saints have outscored the Buccaneers 44-3 in Tampa since Tom Brady joined the team

7. The Saints taunted Brady to his face

8. Brady had gone 255 consecutive starts without being shutout, the second longest streak for a QB ever.

9. Brady was sacked four times on third down. Last time that happened with 2002.

10. “It was the first time in his illustrious career that Brady lost to an opponent that didn’t manage a touchdown.”

11. “No currently active defensive player had entered the NFL” the last time Brady was shutout

The Bucs still might win the Super Bowl for the second straight season. Brady still may win his fourth MVP. This was simply a Sunday he’d like to forget.

