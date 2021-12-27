Matt Rhule wants you to think he’s Jay-Z, but he’s really Ja Rhule

Panthers fans had hoped the team would be on fire to end 2021, but not like this. Matt Rhule has lit the match to burn the team to the ground, culminating Sunday with chants of “FIRE RHULE!” breaking out during the team’s 32-6 loss to the Buccaneers.

Rhule wants his team to know that Rome wasn’t built in a day, using the most painful analogy imaginable from a head coach.

Matt Rhule closes his press conference with a Jay Z analogy he apparently tells the team “all the time.” pic.twitter.com/7cot2NnSO2 — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) December 26, 2021

Now look, as a 46-year-old man who grew up in NYC I guess there’s some credence to the idea Rhule would have an affinity for Jay-Z, but it doesn’t stop this being any less hilarious. It all feels extremely “how do you do fellow kids?” even if Hov is in his 50s now.

The idea of Rhule comparing himself and the Panthers to Jay-Z is supremely funny for a multitude of reasons. Firstly, it’s kind of ridiculous, because he’s not a dude starting his career and trying to get a foothold — Rhule has been coaching since 1998. Then there’s the obvious problem with saying “it takes time” when your BIGGEST selling point as a coach is turning around teams fast.

There are so many more layers here too. When the Panthers went up for sale in 2018 one of the parties interested was an ownership group that involved Jay-Z. If that group bought the team then there’s no way Rhule would have been hired.

Finally, you’re really inviting a problem when you compare yourself to Jay-Z when there’s another rapper whose name is a lot like yours, known for lighting stuff on fire rather than writing a blueprint.

Pretty sure he meant Ja Rhule. https://t.co/F4Q1rUh0ZI — Matt Conner (@MattConnerAA) December 27, 2021

The Panthers are indeed a Fyre Fest.