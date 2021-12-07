Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 14

We had some wild movement in the playoff picture this week, so let’s waste no time and dive in.

Remaining opponents: Bills, Colts, Jaguars, Dolphins

Projected finish: 12-5

Well, here we are. The Patriots have gone 7-0 in the last seven weeks, and are suddenly the class of the AFC at a time where everyone else is struggling with consistency. This is where the Bill Belichick advantage shines, because he will find ways to win games. Hell, look at Monday Night Football where Mac Jones only threw the ball three times because of the wind, and New England still beat Buffalo.

Remaining opponents: Jaguars, Steelers, 49ers, Dolphins, Texans

Projected finish: 11-6

The Titans have a great back-end schedule, but there’s not a lot of reason to have faith in this team unless they made some major bye week adjustments.

Remaining opponents: Browns, Steelers, Packers, Bengals, Rams

Projected finish: 10-7

The Ravens have been inconsistent, and the loss to the Steelers proved that. Offensively this team cannot keep being the Lamar Jackson show with little else to show, and on defense they have to button things up.

Remaining opponents: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Steelers, Bengals

Projected finish: 11-6

I think this is still a deeply flawed Chiefs team, but they made it through the most difficult part of their schedule. Anything can happen in the playoffs, and that’s a much as this team could hope for after a rough start to the season.

No. 5: L.A. Chargers (7-5)

Remaining opponents: Broncos, Giants, Chiefs, Texans, Raiders

Projected finish: 11-6

Beating the Bengals was a huge confidence boost down the stretch as the Chargers jump to fifth in the AFC. Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, and this is a dangerous out — assuming this team doesn’t fall back into bad habits.

No. 6: Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)

Remaining opponents: 49ers, Broncos, Ravens, Chiefs, Browns

Projected finish: 10-7

I don’t think this is a bad team at all, but inexperience has shown itself too often this season. Realistically the Bengals are way ahead of where people expected their rebuild would be, and that deserves some credit — but I think they’re not quite ready to compete yet. They’ll get in, and we’ll see what happens.

Remaining opponents: Patriots, Buccaneers, Panthers, Falcons, Jets

Projected finish: 10-7

The Bills have become incredibly inconsistent and their plummet down the table reflects that.

Who can make it in from the bubble?

As it stands there are five teams that have a realistic shot of making a run:

Steelers (6-5-1)

Colts (7-6)

Broncos (6-6)

Raiders (6-6)

Browns (6-6)

All within striking distance, the team I could see pushing their way in is the Colts. They’ve been largely ignored and playing well lately. Don’t write them off yet.

NFC Playoff Picture

Remaining opponents: Rams, Lions, Colts, Cowboys, Seahawks

Projected finish: 14-3

Despite the embarrassing loss to Carolina in Week 10, the Cardinals have a really beneficial schedule down the stretch that sees only the Rams and Cowboys as legitimate tests. I think they cruise to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed.

No. 2: Green Bay Packers (9-3)

Remaining opponents: Rams, Bears, Ravens, Browns, Lions

Projected finish: 14-3

I’m willing to write off the loss to the Vikings as a blip on the radar. They’ll make the playoffs, and are one of the favorites in the conference.

No. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

Remaining opponents: Bills, Saints, Panthers (twice), Jets

Projected finish: 14-3

After a few weeks of turmoil the Bucs are back on track. Everything is still working for Tampa Bay, and I think it’s going to be another deep playoff run for Tom Brady and Co.

Remaining opponents: Washington (twice), Giants, Cardinals, Eagles

Projected finish: 12-5

It’s interesting to see that Washington is fast becoming a threat in the NFC and Dallas has to face them twice. Still, the Cowboys did the work early in the season and are benefitting now.

No. 5: Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

Remaining opponents: Seahawks, Cardinals, Vikings, Ravens, 49ers

Projected finish: 12-5

The Rams’ debacle on Monday Night Football in Week 10 showed a vulnerability this team had that a lot of people didn’t expect. I don’t know if they have enough gas to make it to the end — but Los Angeles has a good enough record to coast in.

No. 6: Washington Football Team (6-6)

Remaining opponents: Cowboys (twice), Eagles (twice), Giants

Projected finish: 9-8

This team has suddenly become a scary out. I wouldn’t want to face Washington in the Wild Card round.

No. 7: San Francisco 49ers (6-6)

Remaining opponents: Bengals, Falcons, Titans, Texans, Rams

Projected finish: 8-9

I don’t know if the Niners have what it takes to make it in. This week they looked broken and lost. It’s gut check time to see if they can pull together and make it.

Who can make it in from the bubble?

In the NFC there are reasonably five teams that can make a run:

Eagles (6-7)

Vikings (5-7)

Panthers (5-7)

Falcons (5-7)

Saints (5-7)

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to imagine a team making it in from the bubble, but I kind of want to see the Eagles get in so we can have three NFC East teams make it. I like weird things.