Tom Brady literally tossed the Super Bowl trophy from his boat to Gronk’s boat

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl LV championship with a boat parade in the Hillsborough River on Wednesday. Leave it to Tom Brady to steal the show.

Brady is no stranger to championship parades after winning six titles with the New England Patriots, but he’s never been part of a celebration like the one the Bucs decided to throw. With Brady and teammates cruising around on boats to celebrate their upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the 43-year-old quarterback decided to attempt one more pass.

Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy from his boat into a boat full of his teammates, including Rob Gronkowski. It is so stressful watching this clip:

Here’s an alternate angle from Instagram:

This angle of Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk's boat



(via _misstwelve/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/0WtkbXtrKh — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

Want Brady’s Lombardi toss in GIF form? We have you covered:

These photos are incredible.

The throw ➡️ The catch pic.twitter.com/OeO2LsDP7D — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

This was a high-risk, high-reward move by Brady. Imagine if he would have over- or under-thrown the trophy and it sank into the water? It would have been hard for Brady to live down that moment even with seven Super Bowl rings.

The Lombardi Trophy reportedly weighs seven pounds. Good thing he didn’t pull a muscle.

Here are some other scenes from the Bucs’ parade. You know Gronk was going to have a good time:

Mike Evans drinking beer and throwing a football to fans



The Evans, Gronk, Chris Godwin, Scooter, Cam Brate boat looks fun #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/95HySbq2H3 — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) February 10, 2021

.@RobGronkowski just said someone might need to take him out of here on an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/EO5AP1Igfk — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 10, 2021

I guess if you win seven Super Bowls, the Lombardi Trophy doesn’t seem that precious anymore. Somehow, life always seems to work out for Tom Brady.

Tom Brady looked drunk at the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade

Maybe he was just battling his sea legs after spending a couple hours on a boat? It happens to the best of us.

Holy cow. Tom is hammered. TB12 diet is off today.



( @TBTimes_Bulls)pic.twitter.com/huykTDuywx — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2021

This would explain why he tossed the trophy. These things happen when you hang out with Gronk.