Few teams in the NFL have fans as ravenous as the Seattle Seahawks. Even a die-hard 49ers fan myself can admit that playing a football game in Seattle is an intimidating prospect thanks to the deafening roar coming from the stands. As such, I’m sure many in the Pacific Northwest were worried by all the chatter this offseason about Russell Wilson possibly wanting out of Seattle. It would be a tough pill to swallow, for sure, but if GM John Schneider and Head Coach Pete Carroll had to sell it, what would they say? Brandon Lee Gowton and I crafted a case on Tuesday’s SB Nation NFL Show.

As Brandon noted during the show, “Maybe the Seahawks look at this as they’ve reached their peak with Russ. Ideally, they’d like to keep him, but with him wanting out...How do you move forward with this if he’s unhappy? It doesn’t really work.”

Again, it wouldn’t be easy, but that is the message Seattle would have to send. They don’t like that situation they’re in, but if Russ wants out they can’t move forward with a franchise quarterback who isn’t all-in. Given Russ’s comments the last two off-seasons, clearly he isn’t all-in right now. Add in the fact that the Seahawks don’t have a first round pick in 2021 or 2022 thanks to the Jamal Adams trade, and suddenly a massive haul of picks is looking pretty good.

Key words, of course, being “massive” and “haul.”

Other topics covered in the episode