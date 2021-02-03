2 Chiefs players are in quarantine after their barber tested positive for Covid

Two Chiefs players are potentially facing a nightmare scenario of missing the Super Bowl due to Covid 19, and it’ll all because of a haircut. Receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore were placed on the covid/reserve list on Monday after the team announced they had “close contact” with someone who tested positive, now we know the story behind the encounter.

The players decided to get hair cuts in Florida ahead of the game when their barber learned he tested positive — in the middle of a haircut. The man, who had posted numerous negative results before entering the Chiefs’ facility, learned his rapid test returned positive while cutting Kilgore’s hair. The players were immediately quarantined from the rest of the team, luckily stopping the potential spread from reaching more players, who had appointments scheduled with the barber.

According to reports the barber was wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and the players were masked, but there is still considerable risk. The amount of time and close proximity the players spent with the man put them at risk, so they now continue the agonizing five day waiting period to see if they will be able to play on Sunday.

Thus far there have not been any positive tests registered by Chiefs players as a result of the incident, but it’s still scary, even if it just effects Robinson and Kilgore. Robinson has been a critical depth receiver able to add another dimension to the Kansas City passing game this season, while Kilgore, normally a backup center, wouldn’t typically play a large role on the team — but could have seen his role increased in the Super Bowl due to issues along the offensive line, especially following the season-ending injury to Eric Fisher in the AFC Championship game.