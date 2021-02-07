Patrick Mahomes threw the greatest incompletion of all time in Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl 55 hasn’t been kind to Patrick Mahomes through three quarters. The Buccaneers defensive line has put the heat on him all day, his receivers kept dropping the football, and his defense was unable to stop a nosebleed let alone a Tom Brady-led offense.

However, the still-reigning Super Bowl MVP is not going down without a fight. This became obvious in the early fourth quarter with the Chiefs facing a 3rd-and-9 in the Tampa Bay red zone:

The play is peak Mahomes, and a perfect example of both his Super Bowl experience and the skillset that makes him the most dynamic player in football right now: he backpedals numerous times, resets his feat, moves again, almost gets sacked for a huge loss, and still gets a near-perfect pass off.

Unfortunately, wide receiver Byron Pringle couldn’t come up with the pass and it fell incomplete just outside of the end zone.

That incompletion — which might just be the greatest one of all time — set up a fourth down, and Mahomes came back and almost did the same damn thing again:

That pass also fell incomplete, however, with Tampa Bay’s defense breaking up the end zone pass intended for Darrel Williams.

Mahomes is doing his best to keep the Chiefs in the game, but all he and his offense have produced early in the fourth quarter are nine points. You can’t beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl scoring nine points.