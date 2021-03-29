How a ‘Call of Duty’ player accidentally leaked an NFL trade

I never, ever recommend using a mic when gaming with strangers, but sometimes it has its perks — like accidentally overhearing a starting offensive lineman might be traded. Over the weekend Reddit user “ProbationOfficer” was hanging out playing some Call of Duty: Warzone when they heard something curious over a teammate’s mic.

“Very random, as I’m a packers fan. I was just playing warzone with randoms, ended up with a female teammate. She had her mic on and I could hear her husband talking in the background about a “deal”. Then something was said about he would love to play in Pittsburgh. I tried to ask the girl for info but she felt a bit awkward when I asked if she could tell me who her husband was. All she would say was that it was her husband being loud in the background and that he’s an NFL player. Anyways, he currently plays in Chicago (I did look up her gamertag which is linked to her twitch/IG and she is wearing bears gear in some pics). The last thing I heard was that if no one else calls within the next 30 minutes he’s gonna sign a 3 year deal in order to facilitate the trade because he would love to be in Pittsburgh. I know this is big speculation, but I heard what I heard.”

The sleuthing quickly ramped up, with people trying to work out who the mystery Bears player was that might be traded to Pittsburgh. Then it all clicked. Offensive guard Rashaad Coward started 16 games for the Bears in 2020, and it’s known the team will not re-sign him.

It also just so happens that his wife is burgeoning Twiter streamer “oohtally.” Now the dots were being connected. People found this tweet from Coward’s agent:

Lol U heard it here first — Mrs. Tally C (@OohTally) March 28, 2021

Then went back to the night before to see what Rashaad was tweeting about, and well ...

So, shortly after being told he’d end up in Pittsburgh, Coward tweeted his gratitude for the moment. The conversation about signing a new deal with Chicago to facilitate a trade was picked up by a gamer playing with his wife, and posted on Reddit.

Now we wait to see if Coward is actually dealt to the Steelers. If this happens it will be the first NFL news broken over Call of Duty. Adam Schefter is going to have to get his game on to keep up.