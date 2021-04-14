Zach Wilson at No. 2 should finally give the Jets a viable franchise quarterback

With the second pick in our 2021 SB Nation writers’ mock draft, Gang Green Nation selects former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson for the New York Jets.

From John B. at Gang Green Nation:

The Jets are moving on from the Sam Darnold era. All parties will benefit from a fresh start. Darnold was entering the final year of his rookie deal. With Wilson the Jets reset the clock with a cost controlled quarterback for the next four years. While there are questions about the level of his competition and his inconsistency prior to his final college season, Wilson’s arm and accuracy give him a high ceiling. Perhaps the Jets have finally found their quarterback.

The selection of Zach Wilson by the Jets with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft fills a gigantic need the Jets had at the quarterback position. Wilson’s skill set is an exact fit in new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s system; Wilson will be the lynchpin of that offense.

LaFleur’s offense is predicated on the running game that sets up the pass. It is a stretch zone rushing scheme that attacks the defense horizontally (sideline to sideline) rather than traditional rushing games that try to push the defense vertically. The rushing attack will look for small creases in the defense, an alleyway for the running back to use as he looks to explode through that crease. This makes the defense have to move laterally very quickly in order to stop the dynamic rushing attack.

By doing so the defense opens themselves up to be exploited in the passing game with the quarterback as the director of that onslaught. In order for the offense to work, the blocking for the pass and the run by the offensive line must look exactly the same. Then the quarterback (Wilson) has to make the system work, but he has to have certain talents which are:

Mobility

In any stretch system, the mobility of the quarterback is essential, and that is a hallmark of Wilson’s skill set. He has to take the ball from under center, then move quickly to the play side to “stretch” and hand the ball to the running back who is moving toward the edge of the defense. His footwork must be fluid without wasted steps to get the ball into playmakers’ hands as quickly as possible. Any hesitation allows the defense that half step that could be the difference between a splash play or a tackle for a loss.

On a play fake the play looks exactly the same, but instead of handing off, the ball is kept by the quarterback as he rolls back in the opposite direction of the running back in a “bootleg” action or what the older offensive systems called a “waggle.” He must be again flawless in his footsteps as he is rolling back without blocker protection to the opposite edge of the defense.

Speed and Elusiveness

Wilson has the ability to avoid oncoming rushers by simply moving quickly to a side while keeping his eyes downfield. This can also happen on a stretch play when a defender is either late moving or becomes wise to the run action. Wilson can avoid a free rusher, keeping the play alive. He also can roll out effectively, then take off if his receivers are covered.

By getting a few yards when he can, he keeps the offense on track, shortening the down and distance for the next play to achieve a first down. He can also get a few first downs on his own, which helps the offense and keeps the defense guessing when to pressure the play. His speed is key as many edge rushers are as fast as some running backs, being alone on a bootleg speed is vital at times to the success of the play.

Accuracy and timing

It is unnatural for a quarterback to throw a ball on the move; it is a trait that some quarterbacks never learn. Wilson is comfortable on the move; he is at ease in open space and throwing the ball while on the move. This is a skill that is of paramount importance to a quarterback in a LaFleur system and something Wilson excels in doing. He is also deadly accurate when either standing still or moving. He is the most accurate passer in this draft class.

Arm angles and anticipation

When Wilson is alone and on the move, defenders are bound to try and put pressure on him as quickly as possible. To have a quarterback who can throw the ball from different platforms and around defenders is crucial. Unlike many quarterbackss who need an open window to a receiver, Wilson can make his own window by throwing the ball with different arm angles while still having a high degree of accuracy. Also, when time to throw is fleeting, being able to throw with anticipation (when the receiver is not even out of his break yet) can be pivotal to the success of a play and not forcing the quarterback to just throw the ball away.

By drafting Zach Wilson, the Jets would make a wise move in ensuring the validity of the LaFleur offense with a quarterback who has the talent and skills to succeed in that system. No draft pick is ever a sure thing, but marrying a prospect with sound talents with an offensive scheme that fits his skill set is a quality move.

