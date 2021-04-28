Which glorious prospects make the NFL Draft ‘All Name Team’?

Anyone can order the best players in the draft and make an “All Draft” team based on talent, but that’s boring. We’re not here to put Trevor Lawrence and Kyle Pitts on a team, that’s passe. No, we’re taking a DEEP dive into the players who were gifted with physical skills, sure, but even more so blessed with parents who had the foresight to give them incredible names.
This is a purely subjective effort, I know. Maybe you really think “Justin Fields” is a great name, but it doesn’t tickle my fancy.
Offense
QB: Ian Book — Notre Dame
RB: Chuba Hubbard — Oklahoma State
FB: Mason Stokke — Wisconsin
WR: Whop Philyop — Indiana
WR: Dazz Newsome — North Carolina
TE: Tommy Tremble — Notre Dame
OT: Alex Leatherwood — Alabama
OG: Will Fries — Penn State
C: Brett Heggie — Florida
OG: Cole Banwart — Iowa
OT: Walker Little — Stanford
Defense
DE: Hamilcar Rashed Jr. — Oregon State
DT: Khyrisis Tonga — BYU
DT: Michael Dwumfour — Rutgers
DE: Shaka Toney — Penn State
OLB: Amen Ogbongbemiga — Oklahoma State
MLB: Tuf Borland — Ohio State
OLB: Cameron McGrone — Michigan
CB: Deommodore Lenoir — Oregon
FS: Divine Deabolo — Virginia Tech
SS: Brady Breeze — Oregon
CB: Rachad Wildgoose — Wisconsin
Special Teams
LS: Camaron Cheeseman — Michigan
K: Quinn Nordin — Michigan
P: Drue Chrisman — Ohio State
