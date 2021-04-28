Which glorious prospects make the NFL Draft ‘All Name Team’?

Anyone can order the best players in the draft and make an “All Draft” team based on talent, but that’s boring. We’re not here to put Trevor Lawrence and Kyle Pitts on a team, that’s passe. No, we’re taking a DEEP dive into the players who were gifted with physical skills, sure, but even more so blessed with parents who had the foresight to give them incredible names.

This is a purely subjective effort, I know. Maybe you really think “Justin Fields” is a great name, but it doesn’t tickle my fancy.

Offense

QB: Ian Book — Notre Dame

RB: Chuba Hubbard — Oklahoma State

FB: Mason Stokke — Wisconsin

WR: Whop Philyop — Indiana

WR: Dazz Newsome — North Carolina

TE: Tommy Tremble — Notre Dame

OT: Alex Leatherwood — Alabama

OG: Will Fries — Penn State

C: Brett Heggie — Florida

OG: Cole Banwart — Iowa

OT: Walker Little — Stanford

Defense

DE: Hamilcar Rashed Jr. — Oregon State

DT: Khyrisis Tonga — BYU

DT: Michael Dwumfour — Rutgers

DE: Shaka Toney — Penn State

OLB: Amen Ogbongbemiga — Oklahoma State

MLB: Tuf Borland — Ohio State

OLB: Cameron McGrone — Michigan

CB: Deommodore Lenoir — Oregon

FS: Divine Deabolo — Virginia Tech

SS: Brady Breeze — Oregon

CB: Rachad Wildgoose — Wisconsin

Special Teams

LS: Camaron Cheeseman — Michigan

K: Quinn Nordin — Michigan

P: Drue Chrisman — Ohio State