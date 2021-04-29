Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers has reportedly reached a breaking point

Aaron Rodgers has told Green Bay Packers officials he does not want to return to the team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rodgers made some cryptic comments regarding his future following the Packers’ playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January, and the latest reports have the superstar quarterback souring even more on his situation in Green Bay.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told ESPN that the organization remains committed to Rodgers in “2021 and beyond.” Several high-ranking Packers officials have reportedly visited Rodgers this offseason in an attempt to mend the relationship.

Rodgers has been negotiating a long-term contract with the Packers this offseason, according to insider Ian Rapoport. Rodgers has reportedly grown increasingly frustrated as the two sides have failed to reach a deal.

The latest reports have the Denver Broncos potentially close to swinging a trade for Rodgers.

Rodgers, a native of Chico, CA, has been guest-hosting Jeopardy! during the offseason, and said he would love to be the full-time host. Rodgers said he could be the full-time host of the beloved gameshow while continuing his NFL career. He said he has no plans of retiring.

Rapoport reported that Rodgers has a chance to land the ‘Jeopardy!’ gig.

One more note on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: He really impressed the brass during his stint on Jeopardy. The belief is, when they finish auditions, he’ll be among those with a chance to do the job full-time. If this isn’t sorted out, a job hosting is also a possibility. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

The Packers told Aaron Rodgers they would trade him, and went back on their word

That’s according to ESPN’s Trey Wingo:

Sources: The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the off season, then backed off. It’s been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team.. trade or no trade I’m not coming back. Buckle up folks — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 29, 2021

The Broncos could be close to trading for Aaron Rodgers

.@markschlereth on @1043TheFan NOW says #Broncos are not taking a QB in the #NFLDraft because they are close to trading for Aaron Rodgers per his sources. "As close to a done deal as it can be." — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) April 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has three teams on his wish list

From unimpeachable source: As of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wish list was 49ers, Broncos, Raiders (not necessarily in that order). He wanted Packers to take the 49ers’ offer. Next move by Rodgers is TBD. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

Rodgers thought he was headed to San Francisco a day before the draft

Also per sources: as of last night Rodgers was convinced he was headed to San Francisco. Draft day is the best... pic.twitter.com/JImkjbixA3 — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 29, 2021

Rodgers’ frustration with the Packers dates back to Green Bay’s decision to trade up for quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 draft. Rodgers responded by winning his third MVP while enjoying arguably the best year of his career. The Packers bowed out of the playoffs thanks in part to a questionable coaching decision to settle for a field goal while down eight points.

After the playoff loss to the Bucs, Rodgers said “a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain — myself included.”

"There's a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now."



Aaron Rodgers postgame: pic.twitter.com/VBGvBsYSCg — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2021

Rodgers remains an elite quarterback and could have several great years left after seeing the success Tom Brady and Drew Brees enjoyed late in their careers. If Rodgers does indeed force his way out, the entire NFL could be thrown into flux as teams jockey to acquire him.

For continued discussion of the Rodgers situation, head to Acme Packing Company, our community for Packers fans. Here’s what Jon Meerdink wrote on the situation:

It’s tough to see what the way forward for either side at this point, but it doesn’t appear pretty. Rodgers may not want to play for the Packers, but even if they were inclined to grant his reported wishes, it would be tough for the team to do so given the constraints of the cap. To wit: the Packers are looking at a cap hit of close to $40 million in dead money if they moved on from Rodgers this year. A move after the 2021 season is more palatable, but that’s a lot of toothpaste to put back in the tube considering the somewhat incendiary nature of Schefter’s report.

For more on where Rodgers could land, check out these options from James Dator.

We’ll update this story as it develops.