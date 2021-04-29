The best and worst fashion of the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will again be an in-person event after the pandemic forced the draft to go virtual a year ago. The NFL has invited 13 potential first round picks to be in attendance as the draft gets underway in Cleveland, which means football’s brightest young stars get to hug a newly vaccinated Roger Goodell (boooooo) and more importantly show off their draft day outfits.

Fashion and draft day have gone hand-in-hand for decades. There have been so many memorable outfits at the NBA Draft over the years — Samaki Walker’s cream top hat and Jalen Rose’s red pinstripe suit are personal favorites — and the NFL Draft is no different. The class of 2021 is already bringing it to the draft day runway.

Here are a few of our favorite outfits from those in attendance at the 2021 NFL Draft.

Patrick Surtain II has an incredible PS2 chain

spent most of the day talking to a few 1st round picks about their fits for the day, but nothing impressed more than Patrick Surtain II’s (@PatSurtainll) “PS2” chain that Leo Frost (@itcoststofrost) made for him pic.twitter.com/N1DYpKwKsE — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) April 29, 2021

The 2021 draft class features several sons of former NFL players, and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II might be the best of the bunch. Surtain’s father was a long-time cornerback for the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, earning three Pro Bowl selections between 2002-2004.

Surtain II is already bringing it with this incredible “PS2” chain as an ode to his initials and the old gaming system. As someone who used to run Madden dynasties on PS2 and often trade for Surtain’s father in the video game, all of this is making me feel really old.

DeVonta Smith is wearing a robe as a suit

First DeVonta Smith won the Heisman. Now he’s wearing a robe-inspired suit to the NFL draft. Is there anything the Alabama wide out can’t do?

This is just an A+ on every level. It’s different, for one. It also just makes sense as society prepares to come out of the pandemic: after spending more than a year lounging around our homes in comfy clothes like robes, why not class it up and make it fashion? We love everything about DeVonta Smith, and that includes his fashion sense.

Zach Wilson looks like he’s in a boy band

Can’t believe the day has finally come! Thank you for following me up to the big moment at the #NFLDraft! Really excited for where I land tonight! @verizon #VerizonPartner pic.twitter.com/VrjHmvBbJO — Zachary Wilson (@zachkapono1) April 29, 2021

Listen, I can’t hate on Zach Wilson’s baby face. As a young-looking man myself who is pushing into his mid-30s, I know everyone is going to get their jokes off about his likely inability to grow a good beard. It’s okay, man. This beard trend will be over one day, and me and you are going to be ahead of the curve.

I still can’t get over how much the apparent QB2 in this draft looks like he could be the quiet one in a boy band, though. Jets fans are not exactly the most forgiving group of people, so just keep those touchdowns coming, Zach, and everything will be okay. If nothing else, the Jets can’t get any worse.

Kyle Pitts is rocking a green suit

Don’t get too excited, Eagles fans. He’ll never be around when y’all come on the clock.

Kwity Paye’s outfit is inspired by Chadwick Boseman

Kwity Paye (@OfficialKwity) told me earlier today that Chadwick Boseman being the first Black superhero meant the world to him, so his draft suit reflected that. Suit was made by former Packers player Adonis Jennings pic.twitter.com/tqZ7qLfnio — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) April 29, 2021

Strong look. What do we like more: this or Wendell Carter Jr’s own “Black Panther” homage?

Ja’Marr Chase is in all-white-everything

NFL Draft hasn't even started, but Ja'Marr Chase is already the clear cut-winner pic.twitter.com/UTMULJhFIH — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 29, 2021

Ja’Marr Chase is going to be an awesome pro, and he’s already looking the part on the red carpet. Check out those shoes!

Greg Newsome II wore an awesome Black Lives Matter suit

Well done by the former Northwestern Wildcat.