You owe it to yourself to watch these NFL schedule release videos

The NFL schedule release is one of the most hyped events that means relatively little in the grand scheme of things. That is, outside of us complaining that the Cowboys have more prime time games than half the league combined.
However, the release has led to one of the best traditions in the league: The schedule release video. It’s basically the Super Bowl for the social media teams running Twitter accounts. The production values have gotten so ludicrous we’re seeing star-studded cameos, elaborate skits — everything, just to tell people when, and who will be playing each other. Every year these keep getting better, because NFL teams are willing to have more fun. So let’s appreciate some of the best from this year’s release.
The Broncos made Peyton Manning an intern for a day.
GiVe ThE sOcIaL mEdIa InTeRn A rAiSe.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2021
Our 2021 schedule brought to you by Peyton, the greatest summer intern of all time: pic.twitter.com/3G5KqTsTCa
The Falcons went full Adult Swim
On a journey to find dubs.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2021
Our 2021 schedule is here - https://t.co/UGNpFdNYvM pic.twitter.com/pgZGGyD5wk
The Ravens brought in a whole bunch of celebrity Cameos ... literally
"Eric DeCosta...quite the prankster! He wanted me and my friends to surprise you by revealing the schedule..."— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2021
️: https://t.co/7m5s0qVBHy
: NFL Net 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2gHbzR1JND
The Cowboys got Post Malone
Schedule release got ‘em sayin’ WOW!— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2021
Thanks, @postmalone.
Tickets available via @seatgeek → https://t.co/DJV8o7qCUo pic.twitter.com/WvN2FBtD2C
The Steelers made everything out of lego.
How our 2021 schedule is built @UPMC | : #NFLScheduleRelease on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/amc1bILHjL— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2021
The Panthers explored how tough it is to make a schedule release video
2021 Schedule release... pic.twitter.com/ylbaH3E0fm— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 12, 2021
The Chargers made incredible Powerpoint presentations
should we REALLY make our schedule release video a powerpoint?— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 12, 2021
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/ePBMGFNJz1
All in all, I gotta say I think the Chargers won this year. This was pure nostalgia, mixed with goofiness — and I think that’s awesome. Really, every team was a winner in 2021, because the league’s best new tradition keeps getting more fun and elaborate. It almost, almost makes up for how long the live schedule reveal broadcasts go for.