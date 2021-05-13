 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

You owe it to yourself to watch these NFL schedule release videos

Teams BROUGHT IT this year.

By James Dator
/ new

The NFL schedule release is one of the most hyped events that means relatively little in the grand scheme of things. That is, outside of us complaining that the Cowboys have more prime time games than half the league combined.

However, the release has led to one of the best traditions in the league: The schedule release video. It’s basically the Super Bowl for the social media teams running Twitter accounts. The production values have gotten so ludicrous we’re seeing star-studded cameos, elaborate skits — everything, just to tell people when, and who will be playing each other. Every year these keep getting better, because NFL teams are willing to have more fun. So let’s appreciate some of the best from this year’s release.

The Broncos made Peyton Manning an intern for a day.

The Falcons went full Adult Swim

The Ravens brought in a whole bunch of celebrity Cameos ... literally

The Cowboys got Post Malone

The Steelers made everything out of lego.

The Panthers explored how tough it is to make a schedule release video

The Chargers made incredible Powerpoint presentations

All in all, I gotta say I think the Chargers won this year. This was pure nostalgia, mixed with goofiness — and I think that’s awesome. Really, every team was a winner in 2021, because the league’s best new tradition keeps getting more fun and elaborate. It almost, almost makes up for how long the live schedule reveal broadcasts go for.

Next Up In NFL