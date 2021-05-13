You owe it to yourself to watch these NFL schedule release videos

The NFL schedule release is one of the most hyped events that means relatively little in the grand scheme of things. That is, outside of us complaining that the Cowboys have more prime time games than half the league combined.

However, the release has led to one of the best traditions in the league: The schedule release video. It’s basically the Super Bowl for the social media teams running Twitter accounts. The production values have gotten so ludicrous we’re seeing star-studded cameos, elaborate skits — everything, just to tell people when, and who will be playing each other. Every year these keep getting better, because NFL teams are willing to have more fun. So let’s appreciate some of the best from this year’s release.

The Broncos made Peyton Manning an intern for a day.

GiVe ThE sOcIaL mEdIa InTeRn A rAiSe.



Our 2021 schedule brought to you by Peyton, the greatest summer intern of all time: pic.twitter.com/3G5KqTsTCa — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2021

The Falcons went full Adult Swim

On a journey to find dubs.



Our 2021 schedule is here - https://t.co/UGNpFdNYvM pic.twitter.com/pgZGGyD5wk — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2021

The Ravens brought in a whole bunch of celebrity Cameos ... literally

"Eric DeCosta...quite the prankster! He wanted me and my friends to surprise you by revealing the schedule..."



️: https://t.co/7m5s0qVBHy

: NFL Net 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2gHbzR1JND — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2021

The Cowboys got Post Malone

The Steelers made everything out of lego.

The Panthers explored how tough it is to make a schedule release video

The Chargers made incredible Powerpoint presentations

should we REALLY make our schedule release video a powerpoint?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/ePBMGFNJz1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 12, 2021

All in all, I gotta say I think the Chargers won this year. This was pure nostalgia, mixed with goofiness — and I think that’s awesome. Really, every team was a winner in 2021, because the league’s best new tradition keeps getting more fun and elaborate. It almost, almost makes up for how long the live schedule reveal broadcasts go for.