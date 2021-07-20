How long will Tom Brady play? Trainer says he’s wants to go 2 more years

If you’ve been anxiously awaiting Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL, well, I’ve got some bad news for you. On Monday morning Brady’s longtime trainer Alex Guererro said Brady has every intention of playing two more seasons, fulfilling his goal of playing in the league until the age of 45.

Guererro said his greatest joy as a trainer is extending the careers of players a few years past what people think is possible, and he’s applying that to Brady.

Brady would be the oldest player of the modern era to compete in the NFL. The league record would still belong to George Blanda, who retired at the age of 48 in 1975 — but considering the brutality of the modern NFL, paired with how disposable players have become, the idea of anyone lasting into their 40s is rare, and 45 ... simply unheard of.

The real question with Brady’s longevity is less about whether he can keep playing, but how long he’ll want to. The 2020 season with the Buccaneers was the perfect storm, allowing him to walk into an established team, with an established coach, and arguably the best receivers in the league. The recipe led to success, but if that becomes sustained there will be greater pressure on players to leave via free agency, weakening the base, and making Brady’s life more difficult as a result.

At that point it would be a tough decision for Brady, who would either need to play with a compromised team, or leave on top. Let’s face it: The Buccaneers will once again be challenging in the NFC this season, potentially making the Super Bowl once again.

Still, the idea of Brady still playing three seasons is a horror scenario for those who can’t wait for the GOAT to get out of the league forever — to give everyone else a chance.