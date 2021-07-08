Every place Tom Brady lives ends up winning championships ... in every sport

The Tampa Bay Lightning winning their second straight Stanley Cup Championship has led to a fascinating realization: Tom Brady brings championships, and not just to the teams he plays for.
A phenomenon being dubbed “The Tom Brady Effect” is circulating on social media, and it holds that Brady holds an unnatural streak lasting over 30 years of living in cities that win championships.
The Tom Brady Effect
|Year
|Brady's location
|Team
|Success
|Year
|Brady's location
|Team
|Success
|1980
|Northern California
|Raiders
|Super Bowl
|1981
|Northern California
|49ers
|Super Bowl
|1984
|Northern California
|49ers
|Super Bowl
|1988
|Northern California
|49ers
|Super Bowl
|1989
|Northern California
|49ers
|Super Bowl
|1989
|Northern California
|Athletics
|World Series
|1994
|Northern California
|49ers
|Super Bowl
|1995
|Michigan
|Red Wings
|Conference Champions
|1996
|Michigan
|Red Wings
|Stanley Cup Champions
|1997
|Michigan
|Red Wings
|Stanley Cup Champions
|1998
|Michigan
|University of Michigan
|National Champions
|2001
|Michigan
|Red Wings
|Stanley Cup Champions
|2001
|New England
|Patriots
|Super Bowl
|2003
|New England
|Patriots
|Super Bowl
|2004
|New England
|Patriots
|Super Bowl
|2004
|New England
|Red Sox
|World Series
|2007
|New England
|Red Sox
|World Series
|2007
|New England
|Patriots
|Super Bowl
|2008
|New England
|Celtics
|NBA Championship
|2011
|New England
|Bruins
|Stanley Cup Champions
|2013
|New England
|Red Sox
|World Series
|2014
|New England
|Patriots
|Super Bowl
|2016
|New England
|Patriots
|Super Bowl
|2018
|New England
|Red Sox
|World Series
|2018
|New England
|Patriots
|Super Bowl
|2020
|Tampa Bay
|Lightning
|Stanley Cup Champions
|2021
|Tampa Bay
|Buccaneers
|Super Bowl
|2021
|Tampa Bay
|Lightning
|Stanley Cup Champions
Yes, this isn’t every single year of Brady’s life, that would be preposterous. Still, having 28 unique championships over the span of 43 years is unreal. By comparison, I worked out this one for myself — and it’s much sadder. Since being born in 1985 I’ve only seen six championships in states I’ve lived in, meaning that Brady is almost five times more successful as I am as a fan.
Can one man have this much power? No. Is this all a coincidence? Probably. Is it still remarkable? Absolutely. I’m not one to tempt the sporting Gods by doubting though, so if Brady could retire in North Carolina for me, that would be great.
