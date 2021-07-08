 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Every place Tom Brady lives ends up winning championships ... in every sport

The Lightning winning the Stanley Cup is the next stage of ‘The Tom Brady Effect.’

By James Dator
U.S.-TAMPA-NFL-SUPER BOWL Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning winning their second straight Stanley Cup Championship has led to a fascinating realization: Tom Brady brings championships, and not just to the teams he plays for.

A phenomenon being dubbed “The Tom Brady Effect” is circulating on social media, and it holds that Brady holds an unnatural streak lasting over 30 years of living in cities that win championships.

The Tom Brady Effect

Year Brady's location Team Success
Year Brady's location Team Success
1980 Northern California Raiders Super Bowl
1981 Northern California 49ers Super Bowl
1984 Northern California 49ers Super Bowl
1988 Northern California 49ers Super Bowl
1989 Northern California 49ers Super Bowl
1989 Northern California Athletics World Series
1994 Northern California 49ers Super Bowl
1995 Michigan Red Wings Conference Champions
1996 Michigan Red Wings Stanley Cup Champions
1997 Michigan Red Wings Stanley Cup Champions
1998 Michigan University of Michigan National Champions
2001 Michigan Red Wings Stanley Cup Champions
2001 New England Patriots Super Bowl
2003 New England Patriots Super Bowl
2004 New England Patriots Super Bowl
2004 New England Red Sox World Series
2007 New England Red Sox World Series
2007 New England Patriots Super Bowl
2008 New England Celtics NBA Championship
2011 New England Bruins Stanley Cup Champions
2013 New England Red Sox World Series
2014 New England Patriots Super Bowl
2016 New England Patriots Super Bowl
2018 New England Red Sox World Series
2018 New England Patriots Super Bowl
2020 Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Champions
2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl
2021 Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Champions

Yes, this isn’t every single year of Brady’s life, that would be preposterous. Still, having 28 unique championships over the span of 43 years is unreal. By comparison, I worked out this one for myself — and it’s much sadder. Since being born in 1985 I’ve only seen six championships in states I’ve lived in, meaning that Brady is almost five times more successful as I am as a fan.

Can one man have this much power? No. Is this all a coincidence? Probably. Is it still remarkable? Absolutely. I’m not one to tempt the sporting Gods by doubting though, so if Brady could retire in North Carolina for me, that would be great.

