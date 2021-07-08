Every place Tom Brady lives ends up winning championships ... in every sport

The Tampa Bay Lightning winning their second straight Stanley Cup Championship has led to a fascinating realization: Tom Brady brings championships, and not just to the teams he plays for.

A phenomenon being dubbed “The Tom Brady Effect” is circulating on social media, and it holds that Brady holds an unnatural streak lasting over 30 years of living in cities that win championships.

The Tom Brady Effect Year Brady's location Team Success Year Brady's location Team Success 1980 Northern California Raiders Super Bowl 1981 Northern California 49ers Super Bowl 1984 Northern California 49ers Super Bowl 1988 Northern California 49ers Super Bowl 1989 Northern California 49ers Super Bowl 1989 Northern California Athletics World Series 1994 Northern California 49ers Super Bowl 1995 Michigan Red Wings Conference Champions 1996 Michigan Red Wings Stanley Cup Champions 1997 Michigan Red Wings Stanley Cup Champions 1998 Michigan University of Michigan National Champions 2001 Michigan Red Wings Stanley Cup Champions 2001 New England Patriots Super Bowl 2003 New England Patriots Super Bowl 2004 New England Patriots Super Bowl 2004 New England Red Sox World Series 2007 New England Red Sox World Series 2007 New England Patriots Super Bowl 2008 New England Celtics NBA Championship 2011 New England Bruins Stanley Cup Champions 2013 New England Red Sox World Series 2014 New England Patriots Super Bowl 2016 New England Patriots Super Bowl 2018 New England Red Sox World Series 2018 New England Patriots Super Bowl 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Champions 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Champions

Yes, this isn’t every single year of Brady’s life, that would be preposterous. Still, having 28 unique championships over the span of 43 years is unreal. By comparison, I worked out this one for myself — and it’s much sadder. Since being born in 1985 I’ve only seen six championships in states I’ve lived in, meaning that Brady is almost five times more successful as I am as a fan.

Can one man have this much power? No. Is this all a coincidence? Probably. Is it still remarkable? Absolutely. I’m not one to tempt the sporting Gods by doubting though, so if Brady could retire in North Carolina for me, that would be great.