Tom Brady and Tony Dungy looking creepy as hell is the first meme of the NFL season

There was a lot of activity in the NFL this past weekend. Legends were enshrined in the Hall of Fame, we got our first taste of play, but Tom Brady and Tony Dungy posing for the creepiest portrait imaginable stole the show.

Another player I caught up with last night at Peyton’s HOF party—Tom Brady. Nothing but class! Taking a day to leave training camp to be there shows the love and respect they have for each other. We were competitors on the field but I have ultimate respect for Tom as well! pic.twitter.com/nZgnFWB42R — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 9, 2021

The legendary quarterback and Hall of Fame coach, looking like two men you’d meet at a hotel hot tub referring to their significant others as “lovers,” really proved how difficult taking a good nighttime portrait can be. Especially when there isn’t a deft hand behind the lens.

The wide-eyed Brady and Dungy, gleeful like vampires who were just extended an invitation into your house, don’t even look like themselves. Rather, it’s like these are robotic analogs of the football duo. Perhaps wax sculptures. Maybe even aliens, who abducted Brady and Dungy, replacing them with their synthetic skin suit replicants.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Twitter to get in on this too — and hoo boy, did they have fun.

I guess that courtroom drawing was more accurate than we thought. pic.twitter.com/MpmVGwBhCF — Bradley Seitz (@inmyseitz) August 10, 2021

Now look, I don’t want to dunk too hard on these guys, even if they do look like dudes who carpooled to the underground sex club. Mostly because on the off chance there are alien equivalents, robots, or otherwise synthetic replicants I know they’re probably scouring the internet looking for mean words said about them.

The last thing I need in my life is a knock on the door at 11 p.m. and seeing these two faces staring back at me.