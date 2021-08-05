Kirk Cousins wanted to surround himself with plexiglass rather than get vaccine

The Minnesota Vikings just lost three members of their quarterback room for several days of training camp after rookie QB Kellen Mond tested positive for Covid. Starter Kirk Cousins and reserve Nate Stanley were deemed to be in close contact with Mond, and were forced to sit out under the league’s protocol.

While they were out, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expressed his disappointment with Cousins and other members of the team who weren’t vaccinated, saying “I just don’t understand. I think we could put this thing to bed if we’d all do this, but it is what it is.”

Cousins returned to practice on Thursday and gave some startling quotes during his press conference. No, Cousins isn’t getting the vaccine. He continues to claim he’s “doing his research,” whatever that means when there are 265 million vaccinated Americans (just ask us, Kirk). While Cousins remains scared of a jab, he did express how serious he is about staying away from close contact with anyone else who might have the virus.

Cousins even considered “literally” putting plexiglass around himself in meeting rooms to stay safe. You can watch a video of his full comments here:

Kirk Cousins, who isn't vaccinated, says he'll continue to follow all protocols, the team is getting a bigger QB room so he won't be a close contact & he might even put plexiglass around where he is in the facility. Says key is to not be a close contact. pic.twitter.com/4PwJaVuJHa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 5, 2021

First Cousins blamed the size of the Vikings’ QB room as the reason he was considered to be in close contact with Mond. Then he offered the classic plexiglass line. Here are his quotes, transcribed:

“I think the vaccination decision is a private health matter for me, and I’m going to keep it as such,” Cousins said. “I do believe that as a leader of the team it’s very important to follow the protocols to avoid this close contact because that is what it’s going to come down to. Did you have a close contact? So I’m going to be vigilant about avoiding a close contact. “I’ve even thought about, should I just set up literally plexiglass around where I sit so that this could never happen again? I’ve thought about it. Because I’m going to do whatever it takes. So we’re going to avoid this close-contact thing and I look forward to making sure I’m playing for every game this year.”

Cousins also said he still hasn’t talked to the NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, about the virus.

Does Cousins plan on leading the huddle six-feet apart from his teammates during games this year? He can go to immense lengths to steer clear of close contact to any of his teammates ... or he can just get the jab. That sounds a little bit easier. I’ve done it, Kirk, it’s not so scary.

Cousins talked about being a leader during his press conference, but he’s putting his team in jeopardy of forfeiting games by not getting the vaccine. That will be a storyline to watch all season.

Cousins has made some questionable decisions in the past — like whatever the hell he put on his grill a few years back — but this one takes the cake.