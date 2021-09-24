The 4 best NFL games in Week 3

Everyone has a different plan for NFL Sunday. Some focus only on their team, ignoring the rest of the schedule. Others, hooked to NFL Redzone all day, only want to see the most exciting moments from everything the league has to offer.

I’ve always fallen into a third group. I want to see full games, but only focus on the best games of the week. I want to see full offensive and defensive series so I can educate myself on the league’s elite teams, before going back later that night and skimming through bad games. If you’re like me and only want to watch the best of the best, I’ve got you covered.

Week 3 is a decent slate with four REALLY standout games.

Buccaneers (2-0) vs. Rams (2-0)— Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Two of the best teams in the NFC, both sitting at 2-0, meet in what should be a truly incredible matchup. Tom Brady is once again turning back the clock and playing some of the best football of his career, but what really makes this game so intriguing is how these organizations are similarly constructed.

Both teams lean on their front seven to make plays on defense, having solid secondaries to boot. On the other side of the ball it’s all about the passing attack through veteran quarterbacks and solid receivers, with committee running backs to round it all out.

So far the strategy is working, and as it stands it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Pats and Rams at the end of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay enters slim favorites, making this a must-watch game.

Packers (1-1) vs. 49ers (2-0) — Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC

This is a fascinating game mostly because such large questions loom over both teams. The Packers are coming off their Dr. Jekyll performance after doing their best Mr. Hyde impression in Week 1. There’s belief that Aaron Rodgers and Co. have turned the corner, but it’s going to take a little more time to solidify that.

Meanwhile, San Francisco has certainly been good — but it’s difficult to buy in completely right now. One score wins over the Lions and Eagles will do that to a team, so coming in and beating the Packers would do a lot for the morale, and belief the 49ers are prepared to make a decent run this season.

Whatever happens in this game it’s going to be interesting, and that’s enough to turn on the TV this Sunday.

Seahawks (1-1) vs. Vikings (0-2) — Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

This is a case of two teams who are both far better on paper than they’ve been on the field. Seattle are coming off a brutal collapse which led to an overtime loss to the Titans in Week 2, and that came after a came against the Colts where the team struggled more than they should have.

Meanwhile in Minnesota it’s been two weeks of heartbreak, opening 2021 with an embarrassing loss to the Bengals, then falling to the Cardinals. At this point the Vikings need to make a serious move to turn their season around before this hole gets too deep to dig out of.

That’s what makes this game so intriguing. Neither team can really afford to get behind in their divisions. The Seahawks share the NFC West with three 2-0 teams, and while the Vikings have a much easier road in the NFC North, falling to 0-3 would make this tough.

Chargers (1-1) vs. Chiefs (1-1) — Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

The Chargers have been playing teams close this season after opening the year with back-to-back games against the NFC East, beating Washington, then narrowly losing to the Cowboys.

Meanwhile the vaunted Chiefs, runaway favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, have hardly looked as dominant as in past years. Yes, everyone is still talking about the late loss to the Ravens, but remember that this was a team that really struggled against the Browns in Week 1 and narrowly avoided a loss there too.

With both teams looking to make in roads in the AFC West and challenge the surprising Raiders who have become the class of the division, there’s tons to play for and that makes this game fascinating.