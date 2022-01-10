Here’s the NFL Draft order entering the playoffs

The 2022 NFL Draft order is set now that Week 18 is in the books, and the immediate winner (as we’ve known for a while) is the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles, who are already a playoff team, are boasting an astonishing three first rounds picks this year as a product of a two smart trades. Philadelphia not only has its own top pick, but Miami’s (which it got through a pre-draft trade in 2021), and Indianapolis’, coming from the deal for Carson Wentz. While none of the picks are in the Top 10, the 2022 class is deep and this could be a defining moment for Philadelphia to find significant upgrades. That could be major for a team that’s already good.

It’s rare to see a team end up with this many first round selections. It last occurred in 2013 when Minnesota ended up with three picks, which resulted in Xavier Rhodes, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Sharrif Floyd all being taken. That draft didn’t land the Vikings a single superstar, with Rhodes and Patterson now on other teams. Floyd had a promising start to his career, but was out of the NFL in 2017 after several injury-plagued seasons. Obviously the Eagles will hope to have better luck.

The other weird element this year is the Jets and Giants having two first rounders each. In total it means that the states of New York and Pennsylvania will have nine picks, representing 28 percent of the entire first round landing in one of two states.

Without further ado, here’s the complete first round order for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14) Detroit Lions (3-13-1) Houston Texans (4-13) New York Jets (4-13) New York Giants (4-13) Carolina Panthers (5-12) New York Giants From Chicago Bears (6-11) in 2021 trade to select Justin Fields Atlanta Falcons (7-10) Denver Broncos (7-10) New York Jets From Seattle Seahawks (7-10) in Jamal Adams trade Washington Football Team (7-10) Minnesota Vikings (8-9) Cleveland Browns (8-9) Baltimore Ravens (8-9) Philadelphia Eagles From Miami Dolphins (9-8) in 2021 trade to select Jaylen Waddle Philadelphia Eagles From Indianapolis Colts (9-8) trade for Carson Wentz Los Angeles Chargers (9-8) New Orleans Saints (9-8) Philadelphia Eagles * Pittsburgh Steelers * New England Patriots * Miami Dolphins * From San Francisco 49ers in 2021 trade to select Trey Lance Las Vegas Raiders * Arizona Cardinals * Cincinnati Bengals ** Buffalo Bills ** Detroit Lions From Los Angeles Rams in Matthew Stafford trade ** Dallas Cowboys ** Kansas City Chiefs *** Tampa Bay Buccaneers *** Tennessee Titans **** Green Bay Packers *****

* Picks 19-24 are decided by record among teams who lost in the Wild Card Round

** Picks 25-28 are decided by record among teams who lose in the Divisional Round

*** Picks 29 and 30 are decided by record among losers in Conference Championships

**** Picks 31 and 32 are decided in the Super Bowl