The Bills have a dildo throwing epidemic against the Patriots

Buffalo Bills fans are a passionate bunch. They also have a pretty deranged collective sense of humor. ‘Bills Mafia’ is known for jumping through tables, dousing a man in ketchup and mustard, and getting as rowdy as possible both before and during games. Bills fans are known for one other thing: throwing dildos on the field when they play the New England Patriots. It won’t stop happening.

The Bills hosted the Patriots in the first round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs on Saturday night. The game was being played in near zero-degree temperatures, but of course that didn’t deter Buffalo fans from getting super jacked up. The Bills offense came out on fire, scoring touchdown after touchdown against the Patriots to open up a big halftime lead. When New England finally scored its first touchdown with Buffalo well on its way to an easy victory, Bills fans were ready to keep their weirdest tradition alive.

Mac Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for a three-yard strike to cut the deficit to 33-10 with four minutes left in the third quarter. That’s when a Bills fan threw a dildo into the end zone.

you're not gonna believe this, but this isnt the first time someone threw a dildo on the field in a Bills-Patriots game pic.twitter.com/IXAiDVMXgt — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 16, 2022

Bourne pointing at the dildo and it became an instant meme.

You can watch a clip of it happening here:

CBS announcers gonna say someone threw a banana at Kendrick Bourne lmao pic.twitter.com/9DdjiKPjjq — jw (@iam_johnw2) January 16, 2022

No, this is not the first time a Bills fan has thrown a dildo on the field against the Patriots.

During a regular season matchup in 2016, someone in Buffalo’s home crowd threw a dildo on the field.

After the game, a Bills executive said dildo throwers would be banned for life. That’s a harsh but probably fitting punishment for throwing a sex toy onto the field, but it didn’t deter Bills fans from doing it again and again.

In 2017, there was another dildo thrown onto the field during a Bills vs. Pats game in Buffalo. This time, we got some sick footage of the toss from the stands.

In 2018, Bills fans threw a dildo onto the field in a game against the Patriots once again. This time, someone actually got arrested for it.

The refs decided they were not touching the sex toy with their hands. Honestly, that’s a smart move.

Want to see a ref kick a dildo out of the end zone? pic.twitter.com/IkwTxp1ZbM — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 30, 2018

If you thought a global pandemic would stop Bills fans from tossing a phallic object onto the field against the Pats, well, you thought wrong. Bills fans don’t stop. They just keep going harder.

The Bills are moving on in the playoffs after knocking out the Patriots by playing what was basically a perfect game. What a sweet feeling that must be. Live it up, Buffalo. Keep your sex toys to yourself, though.