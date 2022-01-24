The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills played one of the greatest NFL playoff games you’ll ever see on Sunday night. The Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime win featured a furious scoring rally to end the game, with three touchdowns leading to three lead changes in the final two minutes before the Chiefs’ improbably forced OT and then won the game with a touchdown on their opening drive of the extra period.

After the Bills scored a go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds left, the ensuing kickoff went for a touchback and gave the ball to Patrick Maholmes at his own 25-yard line. Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for 19 yards on the first play, and KC called a timeout. Mahomes hit Travis Kelce over the middle for 25 yards on the second play, getting the ball to the Buffalo 31. Butker did the job from there, and hit one through the uprights to tie the game.

KC won in overtime, partially because the NFL’s overtime rules are very silly.

After the game, a reporter asked Chiefs coach Andy Reid what he said to Mahomes when he had only 13 seconds to engineer a season-saving, game-tying drive. Reid gave an incredible response.

The best quote from Andy Reid this season, this on Patrick Mahomes in the final 13 seconds in regulation: “When it’s grim, be the grim reaper.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 24, 2022

Watch it here:

"When it's grim be the Grim Reaper."



Andy Reid on what he said to Patrick Mahomes when they were down late in the game. pic.twitter.com/kIIj2rdqOL — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 24, 2022

Reid is the offensive genius behind the Chiefs, but he’s more than that as a head coach, too. Reid is also clearly a phenomenal motivator, because just reading that made me want to run through a brick wall.

Mahomes was asked about Reid’s advice, and gave this response.

"That's what he said to me ... when your coach believes in you that much, it gives you the belief to go out there and do it."



Patrick Mahomes on how he felt after Andy Reid told him to be the 'Grim Reaper' with 13 seconds left in the game. pic.twitter.com/S9B63FTZnN — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 24, 2022

What a perfect quote for a perfect game. Well, almost perfect because the overtime rules robbed us of Josh Allen and the Bills getting another chance to match KC’s overtime touchdown.

The Chiefs are onto the AFC Championship to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Count on Reid to have his team ready.