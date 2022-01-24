That was the greatest playoff weekend in NFL history

Unless you’re a fan of one of the losing teams this weekend, there’s absolutely nothing any of us could have asked out of this weekend in the NFL. In stark comparison to Super Wild Card Weekend, the NFL Divisional Playoffs arrived and gave us four absolutely incredible games that went down to the wire.

This simply does’t happen. In the last 50 years there have only been two seasons featuring four playoffs games that were all settled by a score or less. The last came in 2015-16 where each game was a touchdown or less, and then back in 2003-04 which was even closer — but neither compare to what happened this weekend.

So let’s give the brief rundown on how all these ended.

Bengals 19, Titans 13: Walk-off field goal

The Bengals withstood a second hard surge by the Titans to head for what appeared to be overtime. Then, on the final drive of the game, Joe Burrow completed a 19 yard pass to set up a 53-yard field goal win by Evan McPherson as time expired.

49ers 13, Packers 10: Walk-off field goal

San Francisco’s defense stuffed Green Bay all afternoon, but this game was ultimately decided by special teams in more ways than one. A blocked punt led to a 49ers touchdown, followed shortly by a Robbie Gould 45-yard field goal as time expired on a play where the Packers only had 10 minutes on the field.

Rams 30, Buccaneers 27: Walk-off field goal

Los Angeles had the biggest scare of the weekend as several late-game mistakes left the door open for Tom Brady. It seemed for a while that Touchdown Tom was going to storm back and win it, but when it mattered the most Matthew Stafford showed why the Rams traded for him. A 44-yard pass to Cooper Kupp set up a Matt Gay field goal to win at the final whistle.

Chiefs 42, Bills 36: Sudden death touchdown in overtime

I don’t even know what to say about this. You just need to find a way to watch the second half of this game and bathe in the madness. Ultimately we had a wild back-and-forth close where neither team could could stop the other on defense, leading to an overtime period. Patrick Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field and threw the game-winning touchdown to Travis Kelce.

So now, we have to ask the question ...