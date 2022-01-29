 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Tom Brady denies ESPN report he’s retiring from NFL after 22 seasons

There’s an ESPN report that Tom Brady plans to retire from the NFL.

Tom Brady has finally retired. The 44-year-old quarterback plans to retire from the NFL after a 22-year career, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. Brady had consistently said he planned to play through his age-45 season, but there were rumblings this could be his final playoff run before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs. The Rams’ 30-27 victory is the last game Brady will play in his career.

Brady is now rebuking the report, and saying he hasn’t made his final decision yet.

Brady would exit the NFL as perhaps the greatest quarterback of all-time. He won six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, and then won another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early 2021. Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings by himself are more than any NFL franchise.

Brady would be leaving the NFL at the top of his game. He led the league in passing yards and touchdowns this past season, and is considered a finalist for MVP.

During a podcast appearance after the Rams loss, Brady hinted that he could retire to spend more time around his family.

Brady will retire with perhaps the most impressive resume of any player in NFL history. He was named Super Bowl MVP five times during his seven championships. He’s a three-time NFL MVP, a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, and a six-time All-Pro. Brady is also the NFL’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns (624) and passing yards (85,520). No quarterback has ever won more than his 243 games.

Brady was a sixth round pick out of Michigan in the 2000 NFL Draft, being taken by the Patriots with No. 199 overall pick. He famously replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe during his second pro season and led the Patriots to a Super Bowl XXXVI victory over the St. Louis Rams. Brady would add five more Super Bowl titles with New England before leaving in free agency to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season. Brady’s first year with the Bucs ended in a Super Bowl, too.

It felt like Brady and the Bucs could have repeated this season, but his final comeback attempt came up just a bit short when the Rams used their final drive to put them in position for a game-winning field goal.

Brady’s father is also denying the report:

Brady’s agent issued this statement:

We’ll update this story as it develops.

