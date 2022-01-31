Joe Burrow can hit first ever quarterback Triple Crown with Super Bowl win

Joe Burrow has been on a rocket ship to success since the start of his season senior at LSU. Burrow went from a pretty average quarterback as a college junior to historically good as a senior with the Tigers, powering an undefeated season that included a national championship, Heisman Trophy, and one of the best statistical passing seasons in the history of the sport.

When his smell of his victory cigar with LSU cleared, Burrow became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was inheriting a team coming off a 2-14 season. Only 10 games into his rookie year, Burrow suffered a torn ACL. He came back with a vengeance this year, leading the Bengals to an unlikely AFC North championship. Burrow then won three straight nail-biters in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, capping his team’s Cinderella run with a come-from-behind upset win over Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Now Burrow is now one win away from doing something on quarterback has ever done before. If the Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow will become the first player to ever do the following:

Win the Heisman Trophy

Win the college football national championship

Win the Super Bowl

If he can pull it off, Burrow will do it all in just three years.

Only two quarterbacks have ever claimed both a college football national title and a Super Bowl win: Joe Namath and Joe Montana. Neither of them won the Heisman. If Burrow is going to be the first to do all three, he’ll have to out-duel Matthew Stafford and figure out a way to beat a ferocious Rams pass rush.

The Bengals were coming off a 4-12 season. Their last playoff win was in 1991 before this run. What Burrow is doing should be impossible, yet he does it all with an effortless cool behind his biggest throws.

Cincinnati will be the underdogs to open the Super Bowl, but at this point it sure feels foolish to underestimate Joe Burrow.