The NFLPA fired the doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa from concussion protocol

The investigation into how and why Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol after taking a scary hit against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, and was allowed to play before another terrifying head injury four days later against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, is still ongoing. Now the first shoe has dropped: the NFLPA has fired the independent neurologist who initially cleared Tagovailoa from protocol.

The Players Association has the ability to terminate the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant in these situations, and it exercised that right on Saturday.

When a player displays “gross motor instability,” after an injury, the player is ruled out until cleared by both a team physician and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. Tagovailoa was cleared by both, and allowed to return against the Bills after the hit and then play against the Bengals. The doctors determined Tagovailoa’s injury was not “neurologically caused.” The team said he had a back injury after the game.

The NFLPA interviewed the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant and the Dolphins’ doctors on Friday, and now the UNC has been let go. The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant was determined to have “made several mistakes” in clearing Tua.

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check last Sunday, as @ProFootballTalk said.



Both the UNC and the #Dolphins team physician were interviewed Friday, per source. Investigation ongoing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2022

The NFLPA’s decision to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involving in clearing Tua Tagovailoa came after the union’s discovery of “several mistakes” made by the doctor in its view, per source. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 1, 2022

As our Mark Schofield wrote, the Dolphins have more questions to answer about why Tua was allowed to play. We are tracking Tagovailoa’s health updates and the fallout from the ongoing union investigation here.

The Dolphins face the New York Jets in Week 5. Tagovailoa is currently listed as questionable, and remains in concussion protocol. We’ll be following this story as it develops.