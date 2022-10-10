Justin Tucker taunted, made jokes, and kicked another game-winning field goal for Ravens

Justin Tucker went unselected in the 2012 NFL Draft coming out of Texas. Ten years into his pro career, he’s now widely considered the greatest field goal kicker of all-time for the Baltimore Ravens. Tucker is the most accurate kicker in league history with a minimum of 100 attempts (he’s made 91.3 percent of his kicks for his career), he’s a five-time All-Pro, and he has the longest made field goal in league history with his 66-yard game-winner in 2021.

Tucker showed why he’s the GOAT again on Sunday night as the Ravens beat the Bengals, 19-17, in Week 5. Tucker went 4-for-4 on the night, and knocked home a 43-yard game-winner as time expired to give Baltimore the victory.

Tucker doesn’t just make kicks — he celebrates them too. After he made a 58-yarder to give the Ravens the lead in the third quarter, he immediately turned to the camera and started taunting.

Getty Images has some wonderful still shots as well:

After the Bengals took a one-point lead on a Joe Burrow QB sneak touchdown with just under two minutes left, it was easy to think a Tucker game-winner was inevitable. That’s exactly what happened. Lamar Jackson marched the team down into field goal range, where Tucker had was a basically a chip shot for him from 43 yards.

"JUSTIN TUCKER WINS IT FOR BALTIMORE!"



After Tucker made the kick, he gave a hilarious interview to NBC Sports where he called himself a “system kicker.”

Dying at Justin Tucker's interview describing the process of a field goal including the terms "game winning hold" and "system kicker" pic.twitter.com/lvgHmrX7dp — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 10, 2022

The game-winner also apparently went through the dead center of the uprights:

Using @NextGenStats ball tracking data, Justin Tucker's game winning field goal crossed the upright with a y-coordinate (width of field) of 26.52.



The exact middle of the field is y= 26.67



That is, if the uprights were half a yard wide, the kick would have still been good — Michael Lopez (@StatsbyLopez) October 10, 2022

What other kicker inspires this kind of reaction from people?

justin tucker casually bombing 58-yarders and then pic.twitter.com/Bd8HIJND1b — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) October 10, 2022

Football Waluigi pic.twitter.com/z8WPOGTrej — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 10, 2022

Justin Tucker strutting out wearing only a jockstrap to hit a 69 yarder for the win — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 10, 2022

DO NOT TAKE JUSTIN TUCKER FOR GRANTED — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 10, 2022

There’s never been a better kicker in the history of football.