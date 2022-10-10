 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Justin Tucker taunted, made jokes, and kicked another game-winning field goal for Ravens

Justin Tucker’s celebrations and one-liners are just as great as his kicking.

By Ricky O'Donnell
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Justin Tucker went unselected in the 2012 NFL Draft coming out of Texas. Ten years into his pro career, he’s now widely considered the greatest field goal kicker of all-time for the Baltimore Ravens. Tucker is the most accurate kicker in league history with a minimum of 100 attempts (he’s made 91.3 percent of his kicks for his career), he’s a five-time All-Pro, and he has the longest made field goal in league history with his 66-yard game-winner in 2021.

Tucker showed why he’s the GOAT again on Sunday night as the Ravens beat the Bengals, 19-17, in Week 5. Tucker went 4-for-4 on the night, and knocked home a 43-yard game-winner as time expired to give Baltimore the victory.

Tucker doesn’t just make kicks — he celebrates them too. After he made a 58-yarder to give the Ravens the lead in the third quarter, he immediately turned to the camera and started taunting.

Getty Images has some wonderful still shots as well:

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

After the Bengals took a one-point lead on a Joe Burrow QB sneak touchdown with just under two minutes left, it was easy to think a Tucker game-winner was inevitable. That’s exactly what happened. Lamar Jackson marched the team down into field goal range, where Tucker had was a basically a chip shot for him from 43 yards.

After Tucker made the kick, he gave a hilarious interview to NBC Sports where he called himself a “system kicker.”

The game-winner also apparently went through the dead center of the uprights:

What other kicker inspires this kind of reaction from people?

There’s never been a better kicker in the history of football.

