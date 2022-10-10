George Pickens blasting cornerbacks off the line is wildly entertaining

Almost everyone agreed George Pickens had monster talent coming out of Georgia, but a torn ACL and concerns about his attitude and demeanor pushed him down NFL draft order boards until late in the second round. The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to end his fall at No. 52 overall, and Pickens has quickly made that seem like a very smart decision.

Pickens made one of the best catches you will ever see earlier this season against the Browns. After going over 100 yards receiving for the first time in his career last week against the New York Jets, Pickens again led the Steelers in yards against the Bills with six catches for 83 yards. Pickens doesn’t just make incredible grabs and help the Steelers move the chains — he also has developed a reputation for absolutely bulldozing unsuspecting defensive backs off the line.

Pickens blasted another DB against the Bills on Sunday, and the play went viral on social media. Watch it here:

Watch George Pickens on the bottom of the screen.



: #PITvsBUF on CBS

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/5bVODjrAl5 pic.twitter.com/7vZQd1SH5P — NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022

Pickens laying wood on a cornerback off the line is nothing new. He had already done a couple times with the Steelers earlier this year, and had a reputation for doing it dating back to his college days at Georgia.

Here’s a full compilation of Pickens blowing up DBs.

The Steelers’ passing game isn’t very potent yet with the team making the change from Mitchell Trubisky to rookie Kenny Pickett, but it sure seems like they have a future star in Pickens. The Steelers always seem to know how to pick and develop wide receivers. Pickens is next.