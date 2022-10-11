Davante Adams shoved a stadium worker after the Raiders Monday night collapse

The Las Vegas Raiders had the mighty Kansas City Chiefs on the ropes on Monday night to end Week 5. Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams was having his best game yet for the Raiders, scoring on a 58-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 48-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Adams’ second TD put the Raiders within an extra point of tying the Chiefs.

Instead, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels decided to go for two, and KC got the stop. The Chiefs won, 30-29, to move the Raiders to 1-4 on the season.

The Raiders had one last chance to drive into field goal range in the final seconds, but the officials overturned a reception by Adams that ultimately led to Vegas turning the ball over on downs to end the game. As Adams walked off the field with the loss, he stupidly took out on his frustration on an apparent camera guy (or sound guy?) near the tunnel.

You can’t do that, Davante Adams. Take your frustrations out on the coaching staff, or maybe even your teammates behind closed doors, but absolutely do not take them out on a normal guy just trying to do his job.

Adams apologized to the guy after the game:

“I apologize to the guy running off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him. So I want to say I’m sorry to him for that.”



Davante Adams apologizes for pushing that cameraman while walking off the field #LVRvsKC https://t.co/98PYlL6BiP — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) October 11, 2022

The Raiders remain a disaster. We’ll update this story if Adams faces any punishment for his shove.