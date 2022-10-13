Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die.

Horrible Thursday Night Football aside, this is a really good week of football. Who doesn’t want to see Bills vs. Chiefs or Cowboys vs. Eagles? There’s some awesome football this week, and also what could be the saddest game of the year when the Panthers play their third string quarterback against the Rams.

We had not one, but two winners last week with Michael Peterson and Jacolby Hart picking the exact same teams — which meant they got to write a punishment tweet for poor Ricky O’Donnell yet again. Ricky is delightful, he doesn’t deserve this, and as a die-hard Chicago sports fan they pivoted off picking on the Bears to destroy his heart.

Michael Jordan is the G.O.A.T. There's no denying that.



But like Tom Brady, he was a system player and I think that should maybe take him out of the NBA's Mount Rushmore — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) October 13, 2022

It should be noted that within minutes of slandering MJ it began costing Ricky followers. We had no idea it would come to this. In any event, while Ricky is struggling with the pain of his finish in Week 5, let’s take a look at Week 6.