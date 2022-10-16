Sauce Gardner wore a cheesehead after Jets’ upset win over Packers

New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is known to talk trash. With a nickname like Sauce, that comes with the territory.

After the Jets’ upset 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field, Gardner took a Packers’ tradition and made it his own.

Green Bay fans are known for wearing foam cheese on their heads as much as they’re known for the Lambeau Leap and the phrase, “Go Pack Go”. After the Jets win, Gardner decided to don the cheese on his own head.

Me personally, I love the trash talk. Gardner has never been one to shy away from the exchanging of words, and if you’re going to have the last laugh, be extremely petty about it. If they go low, go lower.

This apparently didn’t sit right with Packers WR Allen Lazard, who decided to take matters into his own hands and be more aggressive after the game than the Packers defense was during the game.

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner wearing a cheesehead as he leaves the field, until a #Packers player (looked like Allen Lazard) knocked it off his head.



Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/YX1QXMbzKZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

If you’re going to be more aggressive after the game, you had to at least have done something good during the game. For Lazard, he did catch a touchdown pass, but the game was all about Gardner and the young Jets, who are quickly proving they can back up all their talk.

Gardner is the presumed favorite in the race for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and once again put together a standout performance against the Packers. His play has been crucial in the overall play of the Jets’ defense the entire year.

Sauce Gardner is a stud. The level he's playing at already is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/v6J0n6KCej — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 16, 2022

When you play like this, you get to wear the cheese head. Plus, who doesn’t love cheese Sauce?