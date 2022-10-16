The Panthers’ bad vibes now include Robby Anderson being banished to the locker room

The Carolina Panthers are really going through it this season. Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow in the last week after a 1-4 start, and are reportedly to be listening to offers for all of their top players ahead of the trade deadline. The frustration of this season got to wide receiver Robby Anderson as the Panthers faced the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

Anderson was arguing with coaches on the sidelines all afternoon after against the Rams. Finally, newly installed interim head coach Steve Wilks had seen enough, and sent Anderson to the locker room in the middle of the game. Anderson did not have a catch against the Rams before getting benched. Watch video of Wilks kicking Anderson off the field here:

Wilks just sent Robby Anderson to the locker room.



pic.twitter.com/FtWDns6NhL — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) October 16, 2022

The cameras caught Anderson and Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey arguing on the sidelines during the second quarter. Anderson had to held back by someone else in the organization as Anderson kept airing out his complaints.

Watch the video here:

Robbie Anderson exchanging some words with his coach pic.twitter.com/RaswG5R97G — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 16, 2022

Anderson addressed what happened after the game. He said he was upset about being taken out of the game on a key third down.

#Panthers WR Robbie Anderson explains what happened on the sideline today: pic.twitter.com/VSp28KuI7d — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 16, 2022

Are the Panthers deciding to trade players in the middle of the game? It sure seems like it!

Appears Steve Wilks has sent Robbie Anderson to the locker room for the rest of the game.



Any team interested in parting with a sixth rounder could get him tomorrow, I believe. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 16, 2022

Anderson is a solid if unspectacular pass catcher who would help out most receiver rooms around the league. If the Panthers are selling, there should be plenty of teams calling to buy low on Anderson.

This season is really going off the rails in Carolina. At this point, the Panthers just wish they could sim to the draft.