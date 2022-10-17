The Dolphins’ shaded sideline is the truest home field advantage in the NFL

As the Miami Dolphins hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 6 matchup, the truest home field advantage in the NFL gained a significant amount of exposure thanks to the FOX broadcast crew. With the the game in the second quarter, FOX cameras showed the difference in the temperature on each sideline at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Vikings’ sideline was about 122 degrees Fahrenheit, while the Dolphins sideline was about 90 degrees. Minnesota was ultimately able to overcome their scorching sideline with a 24-16 win, but not before the thermometer reading went viral.

There is a 30 degree difference between the two sidelines pic.twitter.com/Q8uWNo3dtX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

There’s a logical explanation for the temperature difference inside the stadium, and let’s just say it’s not an accident that Miami’s side is cooler.

When Hard Rock Stadium was renovated in 2015 and 2016, the Dolphins wisely gave themselves some shade on the sidelines while visiting teams cooked under the sun.

For those wondering how this is possible, it's because the Dolphins give themselves the sideline that has shade. An underrated home field advantage. https://t.co/3b5h2pieDF pic.twitter.com/LXH7pLtCSP — Sam Ali (@SamAliSports) October 16, 2022

This has been issue for away teams coming to Miami for a few years now. Back in 2019, the Patriots tried to pitch tents over their sidelines in a game they went on to win 43-0. Bills fans were also not happy about the temperature difference on the sidelines when Buffalo lost its only game of this season at Miami. Reddit has been on this for at least four years.

Hard Rock Stadium was absolutely designed to give the Dolphins a ton of shade on their sideline during hot days in southern Florida, while the away team cooked under the sun. It didn’t help the Dolphins against the Vikings on Sunday, and it really hasn’t helped them much at all since the stadium was redesigned: Miami’s 2016 trip to the playoffs was only time in the last 13 years they’ve played in the postseason entering this season.

Just remember, next time your favorite team travels to Miami in late summer or early fall, bring your own shade. The stadium design isn’t doing the away team any favors.