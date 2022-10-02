The Saints lost on a double-doink field goal, and the replay is unbelievable

Football can often be a cruel and unusual sport. Saints fans are well aware of how cruel the sport can be—from the Minneapolis Miracle to the PI that wasn’t against the Rams.

In London, the football gods punished the Saints again, in another cruel and unusual way. The Saints lost 25-22 to the Minnesota Vikings after Will Lutz missed a 61 yard field goal to send the game to overtime. Not only was it a miss, but it was the cruelest miss of all: a kick that hit off the left crossbar and off the bottom goalpost, otherwise known as the double doink.

Vikings get a wild win on a 61 yard double doink pic.twitter.com/UvHK9x1uEo — Shawn (@syedschemes) October 2, 2022

The Lutz kick was so much more brutal because he nailed a 60-yarder the drive before, pushing it through with enough leg that could make it good from 61. Football is a cruel mistress sometimes.

Will Lutz from SIXTY YARDS in London!pic.twitter.com/6x9IblrS2U — PFF (@PFF) October 2, 2022

Dead coach Dennis Allen’s face during the kick. He was sure this was going in and the Saints were going to overtime. Then as the kick double doinks he goes into full Surrender Cobra. Allen literally went from the thrill of victory to the agony of defeat in the span of two doinks.

Of course, when we discuss double doinks, we have to discuss Cody Parkey. The former Bears kicker introduced the Double Doink to the NFL audience in the Bears’ 2018 Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. From here, nothing was the same for kickers or goalposts everywhere.

The dreaded double doink from Cody Parkey here (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/6Ebyzj4Dqz — The Ringer (@ringer) January 7, 2019

You gotta feel bad for Lutz, because he drilled the 60-yarder the drive before. But, football is a game of inches—one slip in the margins and you’re a meme forever.