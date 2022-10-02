 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Washington Commanders’ new all-black uniforms are actually great

Even Carson Wentz looks cool in the Commanders’ new all-black uniforms.

By Ricky O'Donnell
The artists formerly known as the Washington Football Team are undergoing a rebranding change this season. The team is now known as the Commanders, and unveiled several new uniforms ahead of this season. One of them is the first all-black look in franchise history. In Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, the Commanders debuted the all-black look, and it’s actually pretty great.

The Commanders’ uniforms feature numbers on the helmets, the Washington D.C. flag on the sleeve, and sharp yellow trim. Check them out here.

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Of course, these uniforms won’t look all that cool if the Commanders can’t beat Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys.

The biggest piece of the Commanders’ rebranding so far is what they did at quarterback by making a move for Carson Wentz. Wentz has not played like the long-term answer to this point ... but at least he looks kinda cool in the all-black uniforms. This is the first time anyone has said this about Carson Wentz since his glory days in Philly.

UPDATE: NOT EVERYONE AGREES WITH ME

It turns out a lot of NFL fans think these Commanders uniforms are terrible. To each their own.

